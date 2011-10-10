WITCHING HOUR: disponibile un brano dal terzo disco

|
Grazie al player riportato in basso è possibile ascoltare As I Walk Among Sepulchral Ruins, nuovo brano che i tedeschi Witching Hour hanno estratto dal loro prossimo album ...And Silent Grief Shadows the Passing Moon. La formazione black/thrash metal pubblicherà il terzo disco della carriera il 21 dicembre via Hells Headbangers.
Tracklist:
1. ...And Silent Grief Shadows the Passing Moon /
Once Lost Souls Return
2. From Beyond They Came
3. Sorrow Blinds His Ghastly Eyes
4. Behold Those Distant Skies
5. The Fading Chime Of A Graveyard Bell
6. As I Walk Among Sepulchral Ruins