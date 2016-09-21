DOWNFALL OF GAIA: a febbraio il nuovo album, svelati i dettagli e un brano

|
I tedeschi Downfall Of Gaia hanno annunciato la pubblicazione di Ethic of Radical Finitude, il quinto disco della formazione black metal in uscita l'otto febbraio tramite Metal Blade Records.
A lato potete vedere la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1.Seduced By...
2.The Grotesque Illusion of Being
3.We Pursue the Serpent of Time
4.Guided Through a Starless Night
5.As Our Bones Break to the Dance
6.Of Withering Violet Leaves
Inoltre la band ha reso disponibile l'audio del brano As Our Bones Break to the Dance.