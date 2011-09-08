      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Raped In Their Own Blood
Clicca per ingrandire
Redemption
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

30/11/18
COFFIN BIRTH
The Serpent Insignia

30/11/18
BAD AS
Midnight Curse

30/11/18
KENOSIS
Consecrationem

30/11/18
NECROART
Caino

06/12/18
HOLLOW
Between Eternities of Darkness

07/12/18
FROZEN LAND
Frozen Land

07/12/18
TREES
Trees

07/12/18
MAGIC DANCE
New Eyes

07/12/18
STATE OF SALAZAR
Superhero

07/12/18
PALACE
Binary Music

CONCERTI

30/11/18
DANKO JONES + GUEST
ORION - ROMA

30/11/18
TAKIDA + SMASH INTO PIECES + WRITING THE FUTURE
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

30/11/18
ALESTORM + SKÁLMÖLD + SAILING TO NOWHERE
DAGDA CLUB - RETORBIDO (PV)

30/11/18
WINTER DAYS OF METAL (day 2)
BOHINJ - SLOVENIA

30/11/18
TYRANT + WYRD
LA BEATA QUARTINA DELL'ALABAMA - MILANO

30/11/18
SPLEEN FLIPPER
BLOOM - MEZZAGO (MB)

30/11/18
6TH COUNTED MURDER
THE OLD JESSE - SARONNO

30/11/18
AVELION + CONCORDEA + GUESTS
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

30/11/18
TOTHEM + HELLISH PAIN
DEFRAG - ROMA

01/12/18
DANKO JONES + GUEST
ROCK PLANET - PINARELLA DI CERVIA (RA)
VOMITORY: a gennaio la ristampa dei primi due dischi
30/11/2018 - 11:19 (33 letture)

RECENSIONI
65
85
ARTICOLI
19/11/2013
Live Report
VOMITORY + HATEFUL + GUEST
Traffic Live, Roma, 15/11/2013
16/11/2011
Live Report
VOMITORY + PROSTITUTE DISFIGUREMENT + altri
Blackout Club, Roma, 11/11/2011
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
30/11/2018 - 11:19
VOMITORY: a gennaio la ristampa dei primi due dischi
30/03/2018 - 07:07
VOMITORY: tornano in attività per festeggiare il trentennale
04/04/2015 - 19:11
CUT UP: nuova band con ex-membri dei Vomitory, firmato un contratto con Metal Blade
03/01/2014 - 12:52
VOMITORY: Tomas Lindberg sul palco con la band, ecco il video
02/11/2013 - 21:12
VOMITORY: ecco i dettagli delle tre date italiane
16/10/2013 - 11:08
VOMITORY: tre date in Italia per il tour d'addio
29/08/2013 - 02:29
EINDHOVEN METAL MEETING: dentro Vomitory, Hail Of Bullets ed altre band
20/02/2013 - 13:00
VOMITORY: decidono di sciogliersi
03/11/2011 - 18:14
VOMITORY: ristampa del debutto e del secondo disco e nuovo DVD per il tour europeo
08/09/2011 - 14:41
VOMITORY: confermate tutte le date italiane!
ULTIME NOTIZIE
30/11/2018 - 12:49
CALLEJON: guarda il nuovo video
30/11/2018 - 12:40
OOMPH!: ascolta il singolo 'Kein Liebeslied' dal prossimo album
30/11/2018 - 11:34
COMATOSE VIGIL A.K.: disponibile la titletrack del nuovo disco
30/11/2018 - 11:20
NIGHTWISH: online il live video di ''Ghost Love Score'' dalla ristampa di ''End Of An Era''
30/11/2018 - 11:13
BREATHE ATLANTIS: a gennaio il terzo album, ecco il video di ''Cold''
30/11/2018 - 01:54
DEEDS OF FLESH: è morto Erik Lindmark
29/11/2018 - 20:53
DARE: un'unica data in Italia a maggio per il trentennale di 'Out of the Silence'
29/11/2018 - 20:38
NECROART: il 15 dicembre il release party in provincia di Pavia
29/11/2018 - 20:26
SLANDER: a Capodanno lo show d'addio a Reggio Emilia
29/11/2018 - 20:15
METHEDRAS: ecco il singolo 'Stab Me Again' da 'The Ventriloquist'
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     