VOMITORY: a gennaio la ristampa dei primi due dischi

Il prossimo 11 gennaio la Metal Blade Records ristamperà in formato doppio CD digipack ed LP (disponibile in varie colorazioni) Raped In Their Own Blood e Redemption, i primi due dischi dei deathster svedesi Vomitory risalenti rispettivamente al 1996 ed al 1999.
Come già annunciato in precedenza, la band si è riunita per festeggiare il trentennale dalla fondazione e terrà alcuni concerti in giro per l'Europa il prossimo anno.
Ecco i dettagli delle ristampe:
Raped In Their Own Blood:
Nervegasclouds
Raped In Their Own Blood
Dark Grey Epoch
Pure Death
Through Sepulchral Shadows
Inferno
Sad Fog Over Sinister Runes
Into Winter Through Sorrow
Perdition
Thorns
CD bonus (Through Sepulchral Shadows - demo 1994)
Through Sepulchral Shadows
Thorns
Sad Fog Over Sinister Runes
Redemption:
The Voyage
Forty Seconds Bloodbath
Forever In Gloom
Heaps Of Blood
Embraced By Pain
Redemption
Ashes Of Mourning Life
Partly Dead
CD bonus (10" picture disc - mini-LP 1999)
The Art Of War
Undivulged
Extremity Retained
Dead Cold
Christ Passion