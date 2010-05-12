OOMPH!: ascolta il singolo 'Kein Liebeslied' dal prossimo album

Dopo aver svelato i dettagli del loro nuovo e tredicesimo album (li trovate qui
), i tedeschi Oomph!
presentano ora il singolo estratto Kein Liebeslied
. La band commenta così il brano:
"Kein Liebeslied was written by us three in a joint session in our recording studio on a very creative day in February 2016 and later refined even further. In "Kein Liebeslied" we deal with the evolution of mankind and question what humans have accomplished up to this day! We can not wait to play this song live for our fans and are looking forward to the reactions!
".Ritual
uscirà via Napalm Records
il 18 gennaio.