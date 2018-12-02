      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Gary Holt
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

06/12/18
HOLLOW
Between Eternities of Darkness

07/12/18
MAGIC DANCE
New Eyes

07/12/18
METHEDRAS
The Ventriloquist

07/12/18
STATE OF SALAZAR
Superhero

07/12/18
TREES
Trees

07/12/18
PALACE
Binary Music

07/12/18
JOHNNY GIOELI
One Voice

07/12/18
METAL CHURCH
Damned If You Do

07/12/18
HATE SQUAD
Reborn from Ashes

07/12/18
GOATHAMMER
Ceremony of Morbid Destruction

CONCERTI

03/12/18
ALESTORM + SKÁLMÖLD
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

04/12/18
NIGHTWISH + BEAST IN BLACK
MEDIOLANUM FORUM - ASSAGO (MI)

05/12/18
MOURNFUL CONGREGATION + OPHIS + MOURNING SUN
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

06/12/18
THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA + BLACK MIRRORS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

06/12/18
KREATOR + DIMMU BORGIR
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

06/12/18
AS I LAY DYING
LOCOMOTIV CLUB - BOLOGNA

07/12/18
REVOCATION + ARCHSPIRE + SOREPTION + RIVERS OF NIHIL
CIRCOLO SVOLTA - ROZZANO (MI)

07/12/18
BINTARNACHT
NOVAK - SCORZE' (VE)

07/12/18
NAGLFAR + SCHAMMASCH + ANOMALIE
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

08/12/18
VANEXA + GUEST
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
SLAYER: Gary Holt lascia il tour, Phil Demmel lo sostituirà
03/12/2018 - 08:52 (501 letture)

fgasanez
Lunedì 3 Dicembre 2018, 14.07.42
14
Un abbraccio virtuale per Gary. Coraggio. Scelta giusta.
Silvia
Lunedì 3 Dicembre 2018, 13.23.03
13
AL concordo. Da quel che ha scritto lui stanotte dovrebbe rientrare a marzo e da quel che ho letto gli Slayer suoneranno almeno fino ad agosto
AL
Lunedì 3 Dicembre 2018, 13.06.16
12
Mi spiace per holt ma scelta giusta. Quindi a luglio a Verona ci sarà lui? Grande!
Carlos Satana
Lunedì 3 Dicembre 2018, 10.36.41
11
Se ci pensate bene. questa estate hanno fatto un tour americano (saltando quindi i festival europei); è quasi logico che la prossima estate la dedichino a questi ultimi e a quei posti che sono ancora rimasti scoperti. In tutto ciò, forza Gary!
Silvia
Lunedì 3 Dicembre 2018, 10.32.06
10
Mi dispiace lisa, mi ricordo che ne avevi parlato . x quanto riguarda gli Slayer, io sapevo che fino alla prossima estate erano in giro, infatti l'album degli Exodus dovrebbe uscire a fine anno prossimo x questo motivo
d.r.i.
Lunedì 3 Dicembre 2018, 10.21.12
9
Saggia decisione Gary, prima la famiglia poi il resto.
Er Trucido
Lunedì 3 Dicembre 2018, 10.12.16
8
@lisablack: per il prossimo anno ci sono già delle date fissate, a marzo Australia, Nuova Zelanda, Giappone e Filippine, poi da giugno saranno ancora in Europa. Stanno aggiungendo le date e sul sito ufficiale si possono vedere, cosa succederà dopo non si sa, ma nel 2019 saranno ancora in giro.
lisablack
Lunedì 3 Dicembre 2018, 10.02.30
7
Mio padre è morto da 8 anni, so cosa si prova, specialmente se è il primo genitore che ti muore, il primo lutto familiare..è molto doloroso. Detto questo, nel post parlano di un tour australiano nel 2019..può darsi non sia vero che si sciolgono, può darsi che questo tour d'addio non sia l'ultimo.
Masterburner
Lunedì 3 Dicembre 2018, 10.02.07
6
Grande Gary, coraggio
Silvia
Lunedì 3 Dicembre 2018, 9.48.25
5
Ieri notte ho letto il suo post, mi dispiace molto x lui 😔. Persona sempre al suo posto ma anche un tipo molto diretto. Fra l’altro da poco (chissa’, forse proprio perche’ temeva questo evento) ha condiviso una bella foto dei suoi genitori. @rik giustissimo quel che dici
tino
Lunedì 3 Dicembre 2018, 9.35.12
4
tra l'altro gli equilibri del gruppo non cambiano, un professionista al posto di un altro, è stato molto peggio quando gli acdc hanno dovuto sostituire brian
lisablack
Lunedì 3 Dicembre 2018, 9.18.52
3
Decisione sacrosanta, ha fatto bene..chi non farebbe così?
Rik bay area thrash
Lunedì 3 Dicembre 2018, 9.09.17
2
È tutto molto difficile nella vita 😪.. Holt si è dimostrato molto corretto nei confronti di tutti. Purtroppo è un passaggio obbligato per tutti.
tino
Lunedì 3 Dicembre 2018, 9.04.14
1
che tristezza, per un attimo leggendo il titolo della notizia ho temuto il peggio comunque brutta storia comunque
RECENSIONI
78
78
87
60
60
77
90
96
100
98
92
75
75
82
ARTICOLI
25/11/2018
Live Report
SLAYER + LAMB OF GOD + ANTHRAX + OBITUARY
Mediolanum Forum, Assago (MI), 20/11/2018
17/07/2016
Live Report
SLAYER + AMON AMARTH + THE SHRINE
Ippodromo delle Capannelle, Roma, 12/07/2016
12/11/2015
Live Report
SLAYER + ANTHRAX + KVELERTAK
Alcatraz, Milano (MI) , 05/11/2015
18/06/2014
Live Report
SLAYER + ANTHRAX
Live Club, Trezzo sull'Adda (MI), 15/06/2014
21/06/2013
Live Report
SLAYER
Atlantico Live, Roma, 17/06/2013
08/03/2013
Articolo
SLAYER
Silent Scream - L'analisi dei testi
04/09/2011
Articolo
SLAYER
I serial killer nei testi della band
09/07/2011
Live Report
THE BIG 4 - METALLICA - SLAYER - MEGADETH - ANTHRAX
Arena Fiera, Rho (MI), 06/07/2011
13/06/2011
Articolo
SLAYER
La biografia, seconda parte
29/05/2011
Articolo
SLAYER
La biografia, prima parte
22/05/2011
Articolo
SLAYER
Jeff Hanneman, la biografia
04/05/2011
Articolo
SLAYER
Kerry King, la biografia
29/04/2011
Articolo
SLAYER
Dave Lombardo, la biografia
07/04/2011
Live Report
SLAYER + MEGADETH + SADIST
Atlantico, Roma, 03/04/2011
29/03/2011
Articolo
SLAYER
Tom Araya, la biografia
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
03/12/2018 - 13:02
ROCK THE CASTLE: confermati Slayer e Phil Anselmo che suonerà solo pezzi dei Pantera
03/12/2018 - 08:52
SLAYER: Gary Holt lascia il tour, Phil Demmel lo sostituirà
25/06/2018 - 13:22
HELLFEST: ecco le date dell'edizione 2019 con Manowar, Slayer e altri
11/05/2018 - 10:32
SLAYER: unica data in Italia a novembre
22/01/2018 - 16:57
SLAYER: pronti per il tour d'addio?
07/09/2017 - 11:26
ALMANAC: posticipata l'uscita di 'Kingslayer', ecco la tracklist
28/07/2017 - 10:53
ALMANAC: tornano a novembre con 'Kingslayer'
19/07/2017 - 07:58
BODY COUNT: ecco il video della cover degli Slayer
26/05/2017 - 20:03
SADIST: suoneranno di spalla agli Slayer a Milano
04/05/2017 - 11:02
SEVEN KINGDOMS: disponibile il video di 'Kingslayer'
ULTIME NOTIZIE
03/12/2018 - 18:14
GRETA VAN FLEET: annunciata una data a Bologna
03/12/2018 - 13:02
ROCK THE CASTLE: confermati Slayer e Phil Anselmo che suonerà solo pezzi dei Pantera
03/12/2018 - 11:28
MUSMAHHU: ascolta un nuovo brano
03/12/2018 - 11:22
SIEGE (ITA): svelata la copertina del nuovo album 'Spirit of Agony – Autumn of Earth'
03/12/2018 - 11:07
DESTROYERS: annunciano la reunion dopo ventisei anni
03/12/2018 - 10:57
ONIROPHAGUS: tornano a febbraio col secondo album, ecco i dettagli e il singolo 'Dark River'
03/12/2018 - 10:44
DECEASED: Amos Rifkin è il nuovo batterista per il tour
03/12/2018 - 09:38
FROZEN CROWN: online il video di 'I Am The Tyrant'
03/12/2018 - 09:28
OBSCENITY: disponibile un altro brano
03/12/2018 - 09:19
SUMMER BREEZE: annunciati Deicide, The Ocean e Lord of the Lost
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     