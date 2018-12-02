|
|
07/12/18
REVOCATION + ARCHSPIRE + SOREPTION + RIVERS OF NIHIL
CIRCOLO SVOLTA - ROZZANO (MI)
|
|
|
|
SLAYER: Gary Holt lascia il tour, Phil Demmel lo sostituirà
03/12/2018 - 08:52 (501 letture)
|
|
Attraverso il suo profilo Instagram, Gary Holt
ha annunciato di essere costretto a lasciare il tour degli Slayer
per stare vicino al padre in punto di morte.
Il posto di Holt
in queste ultime quattro date sarà preso da Phil Demmel
, il quale ha appena concluso la sua esperienza con i Machine Head
e che esordirà dal vivo con gli Slayer
questa sera a Copenaghen. Holt
, oltre ad aver condiviso le sue sensazioni durante i recenti concerti, ha chiarito che tornerà a marzo, quando i thrasher statunitensi inizieranno il tour australiano.
Ecco il suo annuncio:
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
First things first, I want to say thank you to Berlin for the AMAZING show tonight!! BEST CROWD EVER! But what I’ve got to say has been very very hard for me these last ten days or so. My father is very near the end of his journey,I’ve been playing these last several shows with the heaviest of hearts.And with that heavy heart I have to announce I am leaving the Slayer European tour. I must return home to help care for my dad in his final moments. Tonight ended with me in tears while finishing Angel of death. But the crowd brought out the best in me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I love you all. And that having been said, I want EACH AND EVERY Slayer fan to give their biggest screams for Phil Demmel @demmelitionmh !! Bay Area legend!!! My dear friend, who having JUST finished a tour agreed to help me and the band out and learn an entire Slayer set in days and come out here so I can return home for my dad. Thank you Phil, you are family, love you bro! Please give him your warmest welcome.And most of all, I gotta thank @slayerbandofficial , @tomarayaofficial @paulbostaphofficial and Kerry King, you guys are TRULY my family, and have had my back through all what has been the roughest time in my life on tour. And thanks to our ENTIRE crew, and @lambofgod @anthrax and @obituaryband and their crews, knowing you all have been there for me through this, FAMILY. Love all of you. To my fans, thanks from the bottom of my black heart, I’ll be back in March to crush once more. And more than anything , thanks to my wife @lisaholt777 , had I been alone for this, my melt downs would have been even greater. Love you baby. See all of you soon. Thank you. And MUCH LOVE to my bros in Exodus! They know what’s going on, and no one has my back more @exodusbandofficial @zetrodus you guys are my rock
Un post condiviso da Gary Holt (@garyholt_official) in data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
Un abbraccio virtuale per Gary. Coraggio. Scelta giusta.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
AL concordo. Da quel che ha scritto lui stanotte dovrebbe rientrare a marzo e da quel che ho letto gli Slayer suoneranno almeno fino ad agosto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
Mi spiace per holt ma scelta giusta. Quindi a luglio a Verona ci sarà lui? Grande!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
Se ci pensate bene. questa estate hanno fatto un tour americano (saltando quindi i festival europei); è quasi logico che la prossima estate la dedichino a questi ultimi e a quei posti che sono ancora rimasti scoperti. In tutto ciò, forza Gary!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
Mi dispiace lisa, mi ricordo che ne avevi parlato . x quanto riguarda gli Slayer, io sapevo che fino alla prossima estate erano in giro, infatti l'album degli Exodus dovrebbe uscire a fine anno prossimo x questo motivo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
Saggia decisione Gary, prima la famiglia poi il resto.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
@lisablack: per il prossimo anno ci sono già delle date fissate, a marzo Australia, Nuova Zelanda, Giappone e Filippine, poi da giugno saranno ancora in Europa. Stanno aggiungendo le date e sul sito ufficiale si possono vedere, cosa succederà dopo non si sa, ma nel 2019 saranno ancora in giro.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
Mio padre è morto da 8 anni, so cosa si prova, specialmente se è il primo genitore che ti muore, il primo lutto familiare..è molto doloroso. Detto questo, nel post parlano di un tour australiano nel 2019..può darsi non sia vero che si sciolgono, può darsi che questo tour d'addio non sia l'ultimo.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
Grande Gary, coraggio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
Ieri notte ho letto il suo post, mi dispiace molto x lui 😔. Persona sempre al suo posto ma anche un tipo molto diretto. Fra l’altro da poco (chissa’, forse proprio perche’ temeva questo evento) ha condiviso una bella foto dei suoi genitori. @rik giustissimo quel che dici
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
tra l'altro gli equilibri del gruppo non cambiano, un professionista al posto di un altro, è stato molto peggio quando gli acdc hanno dovuto sostituire brian
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Decisione sacrosanta, ha fatto bene..chi non farebbe così?
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
È tutto molto difficile nella vita 😪.. Holt si è dimostrato molto corretto nei confronti di tutti. Purtroppo è un passaggio obbligato per tutti.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
che tristezza, per un attimo leggendo il titolo della notizia ho temuto il peggio comunque brutta storia comunque
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ARTICOLI
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALTRE NOTIZIE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ULTIME NOTIZIE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|