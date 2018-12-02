SLAYER: Gary Holt lascia il tour, Phil Demmel lo sostituirà

Discutine con noi sul FORUM Diego Trubia "Er Trucido" 14 Un abbraccio virtuale per Gary. Coraggio. Scelta giusta. 13 AL concordo. Da quel che ha scritto lui stanotte dovrebbe rientrare a marzo e da quel che ho letto gli Slayer suoneranno almeno fino ad agosto 12 Mi spiace per holt ma scelta giusta. Quindi a luglio a Verona ci sarà lui? Grande! 11 Se ci pensate bene. questa estate hanno fatto un tour americano (saltando quindi i festival europei); è quasi logico che la prossima estate la dedichino a questi ultimi e a quei posti che sono ancora rimasti scoperti. In tutto ciò, forza Gary! 10 . x quanto riguarda gli Slayer, io sapevo che fino alla prossima estate erano in giro, infatti l'album degli Exodus dovrebbe uscire a fine anno prossimo x questo motivo Mi dispiace lisa, mi ricordo che ne avevi parlato. x quanto riguarda gli Slayer, io sapevo che fino alla prossima estate erano in giro, infatti l'album degli Exodus dovrebbe uscire a fine anno prossimo x questo motivo 9 Saggia decisione Gary, prima la famiglia poi il resto. 8 @lisablack: per il prossimo anno ci sono già delle date fissate, a marzo Australia, Nuova Zelanda, Giappone e Filippine, poi da giugno saranno ancora in Europa. Stanno aggiungendo le date e sul sito ufficiale si possono vedere, cosa succederà dopo non si sa, ma nel 2019 saranno ancora in giro. 7 Mio padre è morto da 8 anni, so cosa si prova, specialmente se è il primo genitore che ti muore, il primo lutto familiare..è molto doloroso. Detto questo, nel post parlano di un tour australiano nel 2019..può darsi non sia vero che si sciolgono, può darsi che questo tour d'addio non sia l'ultimo. 6 Grande Gary, coraggio 5 Ieri notte ho letto il suo post, mi dispiace molto x lui 😔. Persona sempre al suo posto ma anche un tipo molto diretto. Fra l’altro da poco (chissa’, forse proprio perche’ temeva questo evento) ha condiviso una bella foto dei suoi genitori. @rik giustissimo quel che dici 4 tra l'altro gli equilibri del gruppo non cambiano, un professionista al posto di un altro, è stato molto peggio quando gli acdc hanno dovuto sostituire brian 3 Decisione sacrosanta, ha fatto bene..chi non farebbe così? 2 È tutto molto difficile nella vita 😪.. Holt si è dimostrato molto corretto nei confronti di tutti. Purtroppo è un passaggio obbligato per tutti. 1 che tristezza, per un attimo leggendo il titolo della notizia ho temuto il peggio comunque brutta storia comunque