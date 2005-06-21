      Privacy Policy
 
WACKEN OPEN AIR: nuove conferme per il festival
04/12/2018 - 01:55 (59 letture)

fasanez
Martedì 4 Dicembre 2018, 8.31.43
2
Stavo pensando la stessa cosa di @Metal Shock. Fossi più giovane sarebbe un appuntamento fisso.... ^
Metal Shock
Martedì 4 Dicembre 2018, 2.32.21
1
Molto bella ed interessante la line up del festival.
ARTICOLI
17/08/2011
Live Report
WACKEN OPEN AIR
Day 3, 06/08/2011
17/08/2011
Live Report
WACKEN OPEN AIR
Day 2, 05/08/2011
15/08/2011
Live Report
WACKEN OPEN AIR
Day 1, 04/08/2011
14/08/2011
Live Report
WACKEN OPEN AIR
A.D. 2011, l'aria del festival
30/08/2010
Live Report
WACKEN OPEN AIR
A.D. 2010, seconda parte
18/08/2010
Live Report
WACKEN OPEN AIR
A.D. 2010, prima parte
21/06/2005
Articolo
WACKEN OPEN AIR 2005
Lo speciale
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
04/12/2018 - 01:55
WACKEN OPEN AIR: nuove conferme per il festival
03/12/2018 - 09:11
WACKEN OPEN AIR: ufficializzati altri tre gruppi
02/12/2018 - 14:17
WACKEN OPEN AIR: aggiunti Testament, Septicflesh e Gernotshagen
01/12/2018 - 01:06
WACKEN OPEN AIR: annunciati Gloryhammer e Myrath
05/08/2018 - 18:39
WACKEN OPEN AIR: annunciati i primi nomi dell'edizione 2019
02/08/2018 - 16:43
WACKEN OPEN AIR: ecco il programma delle dirette in streaming
01/04/2018 - 20:20
WACKEN OPEN AIR: nuove aggiunte al programma
30/03/2018 - 06:43
WACKEN OPEN AIR: dentro Ensiferum, Skindred ed altri
25/03/2018 - 09:45
WACKEN OPEN AIR: aggiunti Alestorm, Helmet, Soen ed altri
25/02/2018 - 12:14
WACKEN OPEN AIR: aggiunti Act Of Defiance, Fozzy, Persefone ed altri
