WACKEN OPEN AIR: nuove conferme per il festival

L'annuncio giornaliero del Wacken Open Air porta altre conferme per il festival tedesco: All Hail The Yeti, Of Mice and Men e The Vintage Caravan si aggiungono al programma, che potete vedere di seguito.
Airbourne
All Hail The Yeti
Avatar
Critical Mess
Dark Funeral
Demons and Wizards
Eisbrecher
Gernotshagen
Gloryhammer
Hamferð
Hammerfall
Krokus
Life of Agony
Meshuggah
Michale Graves
Myrath
Of Mice And Men
Opeth
Parkway Drive
Powerwolf
Primordial
Queensrÿche
Rose Tattoo
Sabaton
Septicflesh
Sweet
Testament
The Adicts
The Night Flight Orchestra
The Vintage Caravan
Thy Art Is Murder
Ufo
Versengold
Within Temptation