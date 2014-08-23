DESERTED FEAR: a febbraio il quarto disco, ecco i dettagli

|
Il prossimo 8 febbraio la Century Media Records pubblicherà Drowned By Humanity, il quarto disco dei deathster tedeschi Deserted Fear prodotto da Henrik Udd.
Ecco di seguito la tracklist, mentre di lato potete vedere la copertina:
1. Intro
2. All Will Fall
3. An Everlasting Dawn
4. The Final Chapter
5. Reflect The Storm
6. Across The Open Sea
7. Welcome To Reality
8. Stench Of Misery
9. A Breathing Soul
10. Sins From The Past
11. Scars Of Wisdom
12. Die In Vain (bonus track)
13. Tear Of My Throne (re-recorded)