VAREGO: tornano a febbraio con 'I, Prophetic', ecco i dettagli e il singolo

La formazione heavy sludge/rock genovese dei Varego
annuncia il suo ritorno con un nuovo album: il disco, dal titolo I, Prophetic
, uscirà il 15 febbraio via Argonauta Records
nei formati CD, vinile e digitale. Ecco le parole della band in merito al loro prossimo terzo disco:
"We're so much excited to reveal the first details of our forthcoming album. This one represents for us a huge goal of our history, celebrating our first decade. This first single is the sum-up of our actual influences, that generate our particular sound made of heavy sonorities, progressive pursuits and Sludge drifts. "The Abstract Corpse" is the song that today represents Varego at its best, with its tempo changes, compelling vocal lines and guitars ridings, we could not be more happy!
"
Di lato è riportata la copertina di I, Prophetic
, mentre di seguito sono disponibili gli otto titoli della tracklist:1. Origin
2. The Abstract Corpse
3. I Prophetic
4. Of Dust
5. Silent Giants
6. When the Wolves Howl
7. Duelist
8. Zodiac
I Varego
presentano ora in streaming qui
il primo singolo estratto, dal titolo The Abstract Corpse
.