WINDSWEPT: a febbraio il nuovo album, i dettagli e un brano

|
La formazione ucraina Windswept ha diffuso i dettagli riguardo The Onlooker, il secondo album della band in arrivo l'otto febbraio tramite Season Of Mist.
A lato potete vedere la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1.I'm Oldness and Oblivion (Intro)
2. Stargazer
3. A Gift to Feel Nostalgia
4. Disgusting Breed of Hagglers
5. Gustav Meyrink'd Prague
6. Insomnia of the Old Men
7. Times of no Dreamers & no Poets
8. Bookworm, Loser, Pauper
Inoltre tramite il player qui sotto è possibile ascoltare il brano Stargazer.