06/12/18
HOLLOW
Between Eternities of Darkness

07/12/18
MAGIC DANCE
New Eyes

07/12/18
STATE OF SALAZAR
Superhero

07/12/18
FROZEN LAND
Frozen Land

07/12/18
JOHNNY GIOELI
One Voice

07/12/18
METAL CHURCH
Damned If You Do

07/12/18
HATE SQUAD
Reborn from Ashes

07/12/18
GOATHAMMER
Ceremony of Morbid Destruction

07/12/18
OMNIPOTENCE
Praecipitium

07/12/18
INFINITA SYMPHONIA
Liberation

05/12/18
MOURNFUL CONGREGATION + OPHIS + MOURNING SUN
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

06/12/18
THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA + BLACK MIRRORS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

06/12/18
KREATOR + DIMMU BORGIR
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

06/12/18
AS I LAY DYING
LOCOMOTIV CLUB - BOLOGNA

07/12/18
REVOCATION + ARCHSPIRE + SOREPTION + RIVERS OF NIHIL
CIRCOLO SVOLTA - ROZZANO (MI)

07/12/18
BINTARNACHT
NOVAK - SCORZE' (VE)

07/12/18
NAGLFAR + SCHAMMASCH + ANOMALIE
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

08/12/18
VANEXA + GUEST
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

08/12/18
CALIBAN + LIONHEART + BAD OMENS + SHARKS IN YOUR MOUTH
ROCK PLANET - PINARELLA DI CERVIA (RA)

08/12/18
THE DEAD DAISIES
PHENOMENON - FONTANETO D/AGOGNA (NO)
WINDSWEPT: a febbraio il nuovo album, i dettagli e un brano
05/12/2018 - 19:35 (34 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
ULTIME NOTIZIE
05/12/2018 - 14:42
GOREPHILIA: morto suicida il cantante Henri Kuula
05/12/2018 - 12:09
GHOST SHIP OCTAVIUS: firmano per la Mighty Music
05/12/2018 - 11:59
GLORYFUL: nuovo brano ascoltabile in streaming
05/12/2018 - 11:54
MY DYING BRIDE: cambio di batterista
05/12/2018 - 11:39
VAREGO: tornano a febbraio con 'I, Prophetic', ecco i dettagli e il singolo
05/12/2018 - 11:41
THE NEAL MORSE BAND: disponibile il nuovo lyric video
05/12/2018 - 11:37
STARBREAKER: ascolta un altro brano
05/12/2018 - 11:32
THE MOTH GATHERER: svelati i dettagli del terzo disco
05/12/2018 - 11:19
PARMA METALHEADZ FESTIVAL: il 22 dicembre con Dark Lunacy, Distruzione, Caronte e altri
05/12/2018 - 11:24
METALLIZED: ripristino contenuti
 
