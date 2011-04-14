      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Seer: la copertina del prossimo album Vol. 6
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

06/12/18
HOLLOW
Between Eternities of Darkness

07/12/18
MAGIC DANCE
New Eyes

07/12/18
FROZEN LAND
Frozen Land

07/12/18
PALACE
Binary Music

07/12/18
STATE OF SALAZAR
Superhero

07/12/18
TREES
Trees

07/12/18
METHEDRAS
The Ventriloquist

07/12/18
JOHNNY GIOELI
One Voice

07/12/18
METAL CHURCH
Damned If You Do

07/12/18
HATE SQUAD
Reborn from Ashes

CONCERTI

06/12/18
THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA + BLACK MIRRORS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

06/12/18
KREATOR + DIMMU BORGIR
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

06/12/18
AS I LAY DYING
LOCOMOTIV CLUB - BOLOGNA

07/12/18
REVOCATION + ARCHSPIRE + SOREPTION + RIVERS OF NIHIL
CIRCOLO SVOLTA - ROZZANO (MI)

07/12/18
BINTARNACHT
NOVAK - SCORZE' (VE)

07/12/18
NAGLFAR + SCHAMMASCH + ANOMALIE
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

08/12/18
VANEXA + GUEST
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

08/12/18
CALIBAN + LIONHEART + BAD OMENS + SHARKS IN YOUR MOUTH
ROCK PLANET - PINARELLA DI CERVIA (RA)

08/12/18
THE DEAD DAISIES
PHENOMENON - FONTANETO D/AGOGNA (NO)

08/12/18
NAGLFAR + SCHAMMASCH + ANOMALIE
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA
SEER: tornano a febbraio con 'Vol. 6', ecco i dettagli
06/12/2018 - 10:16 (27 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
06/12/2018 - 10:16
SEER: tornano a febbraio con 'Vol. 6', ecco i dettagli
10/01/2018 - 11:07
SEER: disponibile un nuovo video
06/07/2017 - 13:48
SEER: disponibile lo streaming del nuovo album
06/06/2017 - 11:48
SEER: ascolta un nuovo brano dal prossimo album
28/04/2017 - 10:56
SEER: il secondo album uscirà a luglio
31/01/2016 - 11:02
SEER: tutto il nuovo album ascoltabile in streaming
05/12/2015 - 10:19
SEER: ascolta la traccia 'Antibody'
16/11/2015 - 10:51
SEER: debuttano a gennaio, ecco i dettagli
14/04/2011 - 08:34
CYPHERSEER: ascolta tutto il nuovo disco
ULTIME NOTIZIE
06/12/2018 - 12:35
NONPOINT: ecco il video di 'Wheel Against Will'
06/12/2018 - 12:28
ROCK THE CASTLE: Dream Theater headliner del primo giorno
06/12/2018 - 10:42
VELIAN: ascolta il nuovo singolo 'Godless'
06/12/2018 - 10:34
GREAT MASTER: ecco la nuova formazione
06/12/2018 - 10:24
THE SCARS IN PNEUMA: svelati i dettagli di 'The Path of Seven Sorrows'
06/12/2018 - 10:05
CALICO JACK: primo album a gennaio per la Underground Symphony
06/12/2018 - 01:50
S.R.L.: firmano per la Rockshots Records
06/12/2018 - 01:31
WAYLANDER: svelati i primi dettagli del quinto disco
06/12/2018 - 01:23
SUMMER BREEZE: annunciati gli Airbourne
06/12/2018 - 01:15
WACKEN OPEN AIR: confermati Battle Beast, Delain e Jinjer
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     