SEER: tornano a febbraio con 'Vol. 6', ecco i dettagli

Uscirà l'8 febbraio via Artofact Vol. 6, il nuovo e secondo album dei canadesi Seer. A partire da questa data, il disco della formazione doom/sludge metal sarà disponibile nei formati CD, vinile e digitale.
Vol. 6 segue di due anni l'EP Vol. 5 e il full-length Vol. III & IV: Cult of the Void. Ecco di seguito le parole della band in merito alla prossima uscita:
"Vol. 6 tells the story of a monk who belongs to a monastery built upon the tallest mountain on the planet. This monk has been chosen to make pilgrimage to the peak of the mountain where lies the power to return their world to a golden age long past. This pilgrimage is taken once each decade, and no monk has ever returned from his journey and completed the quest. The main theme is dogma and the consequences of accepting rigid principles one must not stray from".
Il gruppo svela inoltre la copertina (riportata a sinistra) e la tracklist del disco:
. Oath Of Exile [03:44]
2. Iron Worth Striking [08:39]
3. Seven Stars, Seven Stones [07:21]
4. Frost Tulpa [08:59]
5. As The Light Fades [07:46]
6. Prior Forms [02:26]