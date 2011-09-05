KING DIAMOND: svelati i dettagli ed un'anticipazione del nuovo live

Il prossimo 25 gennaio la Metal Blade Records
pubblicherà Songs For The Dead Live
, il nuovo atteso live di King Diamond
registrato al Graspop Metal Meeting
del 2016 ed al Fillmore di Philadelphia nel 2015.
Il live sarà disponibile in formato doppio DVD più CD, Blu-ray più download digitale, LP in varie colorazioni, boxset e collectors bundle.
Ecco la tracklist completa ed il live video del brano Sleepless Night
, mentre di lato potete vedere la copertina:Graspop Metal Meeting track listing
01. Out From The Asylum
02. Welcome Home
03. Sleepless Nights
04. Halloween
05. Eye Of The Witch
06. Melissa
07. Come To The Sabbath
08. Them
09. Funeral
10. Arrival
11. A Mansion In Darkness
12. The Family Ghost
13. The 7th Day Of July 1777
14. Omens
15. The Possession
16. Abigail
17. Black Horsemen
18. Insanity
The Fillmore track listing
01. Out From The Asylum
02. Welcome Home
03. Sleepless Nights
04. Eye Of The Witch
05. Halloween
06. Melissa
07. Come To The Sabbath
08. Them
09. Funeral
10. Arrival
11. A Mansion In Darkness
12. The Family Ghost
13. The 7th Day Of July 1777
14. Omens
15. The Possession
16. Abigail
17. Black Horsemen
18. Insanity
Ringraziamo l'utente del nostro forum nonchalance
per la segnalazione.