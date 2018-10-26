OTHISMOS: ascolta in streaming l'album 'Separazione'

|
La formazione noise/crust italiana degli Othismos pubblica oggi il nuovo album della carriera intitolato Separazione. In occasione dell'uscita, la band rende disponibile il disco in streaming nella sua interezza.
Separazione è il secondo album del gruppo, successore di L'Odio Necessario pubblicato nel 2015. Le canzoni del disco sono state masterizzate da Brad Boatright presso gli Audiosiege Studios di Portland (Full Of Hell, From Ashes Rise). La band dichiara:
"'Separazione' is exactly the record we wanted to make at this point in our journey: straight forward, fast and aggressive. We worked hard in the rehearsal room and in the studio and we achieved our goal, that is to create a dark, oppressive album; something able to surprise the listener right away. We don't like talking about genres, we kinda live in seclusion when it comes to composing and we have never been interested in being easily catalogable. Our music should always convey feelings such as anger, hate, despair and emptiness, and that is enough for us. We see 'Separazione' as our own soundtrack to the downfall of human civilization".
Separazione - tracklist:
1. Canto dell’Estinzione
2. Black Star
3. Hymn of Victory
4. Madre
5. The Fangless Beast
6. 100 Years Demise
7. The Plague
8. Tale of a Righteous Man