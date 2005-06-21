WACKEN OPEN AIR: nuove aggiunte al bill

|
Gli organizzatori del Wacken Open Air hanno aggiunto negli utlimi giorni nuovi nomi al bill dell'evento, in programma dall'1 al 3 agosto.
Ecco il programma aggiornato:
1000 Lowen Unter Feinden
Airbourne
All Hail The Yeti
Avatar
Battle Beast
Crematory
Crisix
Critical Mess
Dark Funeral
Delain
Demons and Wizards
Die Kassierer
Eisbrecher
Equilibrium
Gernotshagen
Gloryhammer
Grave
Hamferð
Hammerfall
Jinjer
Krokus
Life of Agony
Meshuggah
Michale Graves
Myrath
Of Mice And Men
Opeth
Parkway Drive
Powerwolf
Primordial
Queensrÿche
Rose Tattoo
Sabaton
Septicflesh
Skyclad
Sweet
Testament
The Adicts
The Bosshoss
The Crown
The Night Flight Orchestra
The Vintage Caravan
Thy Art Is Murder
Ufo
Versengold
Within Temptation