08/12/18
EVENDIM + RED B + METAPHORIC MIND
CIRCUS - SCANDICCI (FI)
SUMMER BREEZE: sei nuove conferme per il festival
08/12/2018 - 09:52 (34 letture)
Continuano le aggiunte riguardanti il Summer Breeze: il bill del festival tedesco si arrichisce di sei nuovi gruppi, che suoneranno nella tre giorni di Dinkelsbühl dal 14 al 17 agosto.
Aborted
After The Burial
Ahab
Airbourne
Avatar
Bullet for My Valentine
Caspian
Crippled Black Phoenix
Deicide
Emperor
Gaahls Wyrd
Hamatom
Hammerfall
Higher Power
King Diamond
Knasterbart
Krisiun
Legion of the Damned
Lionheart
Lord of the Lost
Meshuggah
Nasty
Oceans of Slumber
Of Mice & Men
The Ocean
Turbobier
Thy Art is Murder
Versengold
Zeal & Ardor
