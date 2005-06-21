      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Wacken Open Air 2019
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

11/12/18
SCARLET AURA
Hail to You!

11/12/18
ADAESTUO
Krew Za Krew

13/12/18
MIND ENEMIES
Mind Enemies

14/12/18
CURRENTS
I Let The Devil In

15/12/18
SPEED KILLS
Speed Kills

15/12/18
YSENGRIN/STARGAZER
D.A.V.V.N.

21/12/18
BLOOD FEAST
Chopped, Diced and Sliced

21/12/18
JON SCHAFFER`S PURGATORY
Purgatory

21/12/18
WITCHING HOUR
...And Silent Grief Shadows the Passing Moon

23/12/18
MALVENTO/THE MAGIK WAY
Ars Regalis

CONCERTI

10/12/18
RISE OF THE NORTHSTAR + DOPE D.O.D.
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

10/12/18
THE DEAD DAISIES
REVOLVER - SAN DONA DI PIAVE (VE)

11/12/18
CLUTCH
FABRIQUE - MILANO

11/12/18
H.E.A.T + ONE DESIRE + SHIRAZ LANE
LOCOMOTIV CLUB - BOLOGNA

14/12/18
EXODUS + SODOM + DEATH ANGEL + SUICIDAL ANGELS - MTV Headbangers Ball Tour
PHENOMENON - FONTANETO D'AGOGNA (NO)

14/12/18
NANOWAR OF STEEL
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

14/12/18
OPERATION MINDCRIME + GUEST
TEATRO CARIGNANO - GENOVA

14/12/18
NOVEMBRE + LES DISCRETS
ARCI TOM - MANTOVA

15/12/18
WITHIN TEMPTATION
FABRIQUE - MILANO

15/12/18
NANOWAR OF STEEL
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA DI PIAVE (VE)
WACKEN OPEN AIR: confermati i Downfall of Gaia e altri
10/12/2018 - 10:38 (72 letture)

ARTICOLI
17/08/2011
Live Report
WACKEN OPEN AIR
Day 3, 06/08/2011
17/08/2011
Live Report
WACKEN OPEN AIR
Day 2, 05/08/2011
15/08/2011
Live Report
WACKEN OPEN AIR
Day 1, 04/08/2011
14/08/2011
Live Report
WACKEN OPEN AIR
A.D. 2011, l'aria del festival
30/08/2010
Live Report
WACKEN OPEN AIR
A.D. 2010, seconda parte
18/08/2010
Live Report
WACKEN OPEN AIR
A.D. 2010, prima parte
21/06/2005
Articolo
WACKEN OPEN AIR 2005
Lo speciale
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
10/12/2018 - 10:38
WACKEN OPEN AIR: confermati i Downfall of Gaia e altri
09/12/2018 - 10:17
WACKEN OPEN AIR: aggiunti Cradle of Filth, Rage e Venom Inc.
08/12/2018 - 09:39
WACKEN OPEN AIR: nuove aggiunte al bill
06/12/2018 - 01:15
WACKEN OPEN AIR: confermati Battle Beast, Delain e Jinjer
05/12/2018 - 10:50
WACKEN OPEN AIR: aggiunti gli Equilibrium e altre due band
04/12/2018 - 01:55
WACKEN OPEN AIR: nuove conferme per il festival
03/12/2018 - 09:11
WACKEN OPEN AIR: ufficializzati altri tre gruppi
02/12/2018 - 14:17
WACKEN OPEN AIR: aggiunti Testament, Septicflesh e Gernotshagen
01/12/2018 - 01:06
WACKEN OPEN AIR: annunciati Gloryhammer e Myrath
05/08/2018 - 18:39
WACKEN OPEN AIR: annunciati i primi nomi dell'edizione 2019
ULTIME NOTIZIE
10/12/2018 - 22:00
HALCYON DAYS: ecco il video di 'In Memoriam'
10/12/2018 - 21:43
ARCTURUS: annunciate tre date in Italia
10/12/2018 - 19:48
LANTERN: tutto il nuovo EP in streaming
10/12/2018 - 19:41
MIND KEY: firmano per la Frontiers Music
10/12/2018 - 16:47
FESTERDAY: guarda il nuovo video
10/12/2018 - 11:36
DARKWATER: tornano dopo nove anni con 'Human', ecco i dettagli
10/12/2018 - 11:25
PHLEBOTOMIZED: ascolta la titletrack del nuovo disco
10/12/2018 - 11:18
FERAL: online la clip di 'Of Gods no Longer Invoked' dal prossimo album
10/12/2018 - 11:10
DEE SNIDER: disponibile il video di 'For the Love of Metal'
10/12/2018 - 10:54
SPEED KILLS: il 15 dicembre il release party a Scandicci, ecco i dettagli
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     