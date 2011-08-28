|
SUMMER BREEZE: dentro Unleashed, Van Canto e Cypecore
10/12/2018 - 10:45 (68 letture)
E' di poche ore fa l'annuncio degli organizzatori del festival circa le tre nuove conferme per la prossima edizione del Summer Breeze: ad arricchire il bill dell'evento di Dinkelsbühl (14-17 agosto) troviamo infatti i deathster Unleashed, i Van Canto e i Cypecore. Ecco le ultime aggiunte al calendario:
Aborted
After The Burial
Ahab
Airbourne
Avatar
Bullet for My Valentine
Caspian
Crippled Black Phoenix
Cypecore
Deicide
Emperor
Gaahls Wyrd
Hamatom
Hammerfall
Higher Power
King Diamond
Knasterbart
Krisiun
Legion of the Damned
Lionheart
Lord of the Lost
Meshuggah
Nasty
Oceans of Slumber
Of Mice & Men
Subway to Sally
The Ocean
Turbobier
Thy Art is Murder
Unleashed
Van Canto
Versengold
Zeal & Ardor
