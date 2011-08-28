      Privacy Policy
 
SUMMER BREEZE: confermati Rotting Christ, Gutalax e Get The Shot
11/12/2018 - 11:27 (106 letture)

Kai Shiden
Martedì 11 Dicembre 2018, 21.08.29
4
Da non confondere coi grandiosi Guttalax italiani, di Bidello Ribello Rock e W la Pizza Bianca.
Area
Martedì 11 Dicembre 2018, 12.32.54
3
@tino, Gutalax? Ti prego dimmi che sono ironici... sembra il nome di un prodotto per la stitichezza XD
lisablack
Martedì 11 Dicembre 2018, 12.22.19
2
Ahahah grande tino..
tino
Martedì 11 Dicembre 2018, 11.36.26
1
I gutalax sono un gruppo che mi ha sempre fatto cagare
ARTICOLI
05/09/2017
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 3 & 4 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 18-19/08/2017
04/09/2017
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 1 & 2 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 16-17/08/2017
07/09/2016
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 3 & 4 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 19-20/08/2016
06/09/2016
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 2 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 18/08/2016
06/09/2015
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 3 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 15/08/2015
04/09/2015
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 2 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 14/08/2015
02/09/2015
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 0 & Day 1 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 12-13/08/2015
31/08/2014
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 3 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 16/08/2014
30/08/2014
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 2 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 15/08/2014
28/08/2014
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 1 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 14/08/2014
28/08/2014
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 0 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 13/08/2014
28/08/2013
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 3 - Dnkelsbühl, Germania, 17/08/2013
27/08/2013
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 2 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 16/08/2013
26/08/2013
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 0 & Day 1 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 14-15/08/2013
29/08/2012
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day Three– Dinkelsbuhl, Germania, 18/08/2012
28/08/2012
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day Two– Dinkelsbuhl, Germania, 17/08/2012
27/08/2012
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Introduzione e Day One, Dinkelsbuhl, Germania, 16/08/2012
29/08/2011
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 18-20 agosto 2011
28/08/2011
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
A.D. 2011, uno sguardo al festival
 
