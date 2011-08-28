SUMMER BREEZE: confermati Rotting Christ, Gutalax e Get The Shot

11/12/2018 - 11:27 (106 letture)



Discutine con noi sul FORUM Anna Rosa "annie" Lupo 4 Da non confondere coi grandiosi Guttalax italiani, di Bidello Ribello Rock e W la Pizza Bianca. 3 @tino, Gutalax? Ti prego dimmi che sono ironici... sembra il nome di un prodotto per la stitichezza XD 2 Ahahah grande tino.. 1 I gutalax sono un gruppo che mi ha sempre fatto cagare