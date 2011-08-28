|
15/12/18
NOVEMBRE + LES DISCRETS
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA
SUMMER BREEZE: confermati Rotting Christ, Gutalax e Get The Shot
11/12/2018 - 11:27 (106 letture)
L'annuncio odierno da parte degli organizzatori del Summer Breeze vede la conferma di altre tre band: sono stati aggiunti al bill i Rotting Christ, i Gutalax e i Get The Shot. Di seguito il riepilogo del festival con le novità:
Aborted
After The Burial
Ahab
Airbourne
Avatar
Bullet for My Valentine
Caspian
Crippled Black Phoenix
Cypecore
Deicide
Emperor
Gaahls Wyrd
Get The Shot
Gutalax
Hamatom
Hammerfall
Higher Power
King Diamond
Knasterbart
Krisiun
Legion of the Damned
Lionheart
Lord of the Lost
Meshuggah
Nasty
Oceans of Slumber
Of Mice & Men
Rotting Christ
Subway to Sally
The Ocean
Turbobier
Thy Art is Murder
Unleashed
Van Canto
Versengold
Zeal & Ardor
Da non confondere coi grandiosi Guttalax italiani, di Bidello Ribello Rock e W la Pizza Bianca.
@tino, Gutalax? Ti prego dimmi che sono ironici... sembra il nome di un prodotto per la stitichezza XD
Ahahah grande tino..
I gutalax sono un gruppo che mi ha sempre fatto cagare
