DISCHI IN USCITA

13/12/18
MIND ENEMIES
Mind Enemies

14/12/18
CURRENTS
I Let The Devil In

15/12/18
SPEED KILLS
Speed Kills

15/12/18
YSENGRIN/STARGAZER
D.A.V.V.N.

21/12/18
JON SCHAFFER`S PURGATORY
Purgatory

21/12/18
BLOOD FEAST
Chopped, Diced and Sliced

21/12/18
WITCHING HOUR
...And Silent Grief Shadows the Passing Moon

23/12/18
ICE WAR
Manifest Destiny

23/12/18
BOLTHORN
Across the Human Path

23/12/18
MALVENTO/THE MAGIK WAY
Ars Regalis

CONCERTI

14/12/18
EXODUS + SODOM + DEATH ANGEL + SUICIDAL ANGELS - MTV Headbangers Ball Tour
PHENOMENON - FONTANETO D'AGOGNA (NO)

14/12/18
NANOWAR OF STEEL
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

14/12/18
OPERATION MINDCRIME + GUESTS
TEATRO CARIGNANO - GENOVA

14/12/18
NOVEMBRE + LES DISCRETS
ARCI TOM - MANTOVA

15/12/18
WITHIN TEMPTATION
FABRIQUE - MILANO

15/12/18
NANOWAR OF STEEL
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA DI PIAVE (VE)

15/12/18
NOVEMBRE + LES DISCRETS
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

15/12/18
NECROART + GUESTS
BONNIE & CLYDE - TORRICELLA VERZATE (PV)

15/12/18
STONEDRIFT + TOTEM AND TABOO
CONDOR DARK CLUB - RUBIERA (RE)

15/12/18
SPEED KILLS + CARRION SHREDS + ADEPTOR
CIRCUS - SCANDICCI (FI)
REEF: nuovo live album a febbraio, ecco il primo singolo
12/12/2018 - 10:53 (44 letture)

12/12/2018 - 10:53
REEF: nuovo live album a febbraio, ecco il primo singolo
29/10/2015 - 01:13
MAGNUS KARLSSON`S FREEFALL: ascolta un nuovo brano
07/10/2015 - 19:01
MAGNUS KARLSSON`S FREEFALL: disponibile un nuovo brano
22/09/2015 - 20:23
MAGNUS KARLSSON`S FREEFALL: ascolta la titletrack del nuovo album
12/12/2018 - 18:25
LEMURIA: guarda il nuovo video
12/12/2018 - 18:19
HALESTORM: annunciata una data in Italia a giugno
12/12/2018 - 18:10
THE RAVEN AGE: svelati i dettagli del secondo disco
12/12/2018 - 17:55
SOJOURNER: firmano per la Napalm Records
12/12/2018 - 16:30
MISERY INDEX: online il video di ''New Salem''
12/12/2018 - 14:36
SUMMER BREEZE: confermati gli Equilibrium e altri
12/12/2018 - 14:26
WACKEN OPEN AIR: aggiunte altre tre band
12/12/2018 - 14:12
RAVENOUS DEATH: ascolta un nuovo brano dall'album d'esordio
12/12/2018 - 13:51
SAILING TO NOWHERE: show acustico l'11 gennaio a Roma
12/12/2018 - 13:42
CARVED: tornano a febbraio con 'Thanatos', ecco gli ospiti
 
