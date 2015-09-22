REEF: nuovo live album a febbraio, ecco il primo singolo

|
La rock band inglese Reef ha annunciato che 22 febbraio prossimo, tramite la earMUSIC, avverrà la pubblicazione del loro nuovo live album In Motion - Live From Hammersmith, contenente la registrazione del concerto tenutosi al locale Hammersmith Apollo di Londra il 6 maggio scorso, che sarà disponibile nei formati di 2LP+Blu-Ray, CD+Blu-Ray e Digitale. Nel player sottostante trovate il video di Place Your Hands.
Tracklist:
01. Higher Vibration
02. Place Your Hands
03. Stone For Your Love
04. First Mistake
05. Consideration
06. How I Got Over
07. My Sweet Love
08. I Would Have Left You
09. I’ve Got Something To Say
10. Come Back Brighter
11. Precious Metal
12. Don’t You Like It?
13. Naked
14. Summer‘s In Bloom*
15. Revelation*
16. Yer Old
17. The End