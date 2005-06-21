WACKEN OPEN AIR: aggiunte altre tre band

|
Velvet Viper, Manticora e Suidakra sono i nomi dei tre gruppi confermati oggi dallo staff del Wacken Open Air. Ecco il bill dell'edizione 2019 aggiornato:
1000 Lowen Unter Feinden
Airbourne
All Hail The Yeti
Avatar
Battle Beast
Black Stone Cherry
Cradle of Filth
Crematory
Crisix
Critical Mess
Dark Funeral
Delain
Demons and Wizards
Die Happy
Die Kassierer
Downfall Of Gaia
Eisbrecher
Equilibrium
Gama Bomb
Gernotshagen
Gloryhammer
Grave
Hamferð
Hammerfall
Jinjer
Kärbholz
Krokus
Life of Agony
Manticora
Meshuggah
Michale Graves
Myrath
Of Mice And Men
Opeth
Parkway Drive
Powerwolf
Primordial
Queensrÿche
Rage
Rose Tattoo
Sabaton
Septicflesh
Sisters Of Mercy
Skyclad
Suidakra
Sweet
Testament
The Adicts
The Bosshoss
The Crown
The Night Flight Orchestra
The Vintage Caravan
Thy Art Is Murder
Ufo
Velvet Viper
Venom Inc.
Versengold
Within Temptation