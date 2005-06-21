      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Wacken Open Air
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

13/12/18
MIND ENEMIES
Mind Enemies

14/12/18
CURRENTS
I Let The Devil In

15/12/18
SPEED KILLS
Speed Kills

15/12/18
YSENGRIN/STARGAZER
D.A.V.V.N.

21/12/18
JON SCHAFFER`S PURGATORY
Purgatory

21/12/18
BLOOD FEAST
Chopped, Diced and Sliced

21/12/18
WITCHING HOUR
...And Silent Grief Shadows the Passing Moon

23/12/18
ICE WAR
Manifest Destiny

23/12/18
BOLTHORN
Across the Human Path

23/12/18
MALVENTO/THE MAGIK WAY
Ars Regalis

CONCERTI

14/12/18
EXODUS + SODOM + DEATH ANGEL + SUICIDAL ANGELS - MTV Headbangers Ball Tour
PHENOMENON - FONTANETO D'AGOGNA (NO)

14/12/18
NANOWAR OF STEEL
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

14/12/18
OPERATION MINDCRIME + GUESTS
TEATRO CARIGNANO - GENOVA

14/12/18
NOVEMBRE + LES DISCRETS
ARCI TOM - MANTOVA

15/12/18
WITHIN TEMPTATION
FABRIQUE - MILANO

15/12/18
NANOWAR OF STEEL
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA DI PIAVE (VE)

15/12/18
NOVEMBRE + LES DISCRETS
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

15/12/18
NECROART + GUESTS
BONNIE & CLYDE - TORRICELLA VERZATE (PV)

15/12/18
STONEDRIFT + TOTEM AND TABOO
CONDOR DARK CLUB - RUBIERA (RE)

15/12/18
SPEED KILLS + CARRION SHREDS + ADEPTOR
CIRCUS - SCANDICCI (FI)
WACKEN OPEN AIR: aggiunte altre tre band
12/12/2018 - 14:26 (68 letture)

ARTICOLI
17/08/2011
Live Report
WACKEN OPEN AIR
Day 3, 06/08/2011
17/08/2011
Live Report
WACKEN OPEN AIR
Day 2, 05/08/2011
15/08/2011
Live Report
WACKEN OPEN AIR
Day 1, 04/08/2011
14/08/2011
Live Report
WACKEN OPEN AIR
A.D. 2011, l'aria del festival
30/08/2010
Live Report
WACKEN OPEN AIR
A.D. 2010, seconda parte
18/08/2010
Live Report
WACKEN OPEN AIR
A.D. 2010, prima parte
21/06/2005
Articolo
WACKEN OPEN AIR 2005
Lo speciale
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
12/12/2018 - 14:26
WACKEN OPEN AIR: aggiunte altre tre band
11/12/2018 - 11:33
WACKEN OPEN AIR: ecco le tre nuove band
10/12/2018 - 10:38
WACKEN OPEN AIR: confermati i Downfall of Gaia e altri
09/12/2018 - 10:17
WACKEN OPEN AIR: aggiunti Cradle of Filth, Rage e Venom Inc.
08/12/2018 - 09:39
WACKEN OPEN AIR: nuove aggiunte al bill
06/12/2018 - 01:15
WACKEN OPEN AIR: confermati Battle Beast, Delain e Jinjer
05/12/2018 - 10:50
WACKEN OPEN AIR: aggiunti gli Equilibrium e altre due band
04/12/2018 - 01:55
WACKEN OPEN AIR: nuove conferme per il festival
03/12/2018 - 09:11
WACKEN OPEN AIR: ufficializzati altri tre gruppi
02/12/2018 - 14:17
WACKEN OPEN AIR: aggiunti Testament, Septicflesh e Gernotshagen
ULTIME NOTIZIE
12/12/2018 - 18:25
LEMURIA: guarda il nuovo video
12/12/2018 - 18:19
HALESTORM: annunciata una data in Italia a giugno
12/12/2018 - 18:10
THE RAVEN AGE: svelati i dettagli del secondo disco
12/12/2018 - 17:55
SOJOURNER: firmano per la Napalm Records
12/12/2018 - 16:30
MISERY INDEX: online il video di ''New Salem''
12/12/2018 - 14:36
SUMMER BREEZE: confermati gli Equilibrium e altri
12/12/2018 - 14:12
RAVENOUS DEATH: ascolta un nuovo brano dall'album d'esordio
12/12/2018 - 13:51
SAILING TO NOWHERE: show acustico l'11 gennaio a Roma
12/12/2018 - 13:42
CARVED: tornano a febbraio con 'Thanatos', ecco gli ospiti
12/12/2018 - 13:28
OPERATION MINDCRIME: i dettagli della data di Genova
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     