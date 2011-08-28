|
SUMMER BREEZE: aggiunti Rise Of The Northstar, Deserted Fear e The Lazys
13/12/2018 - 10:24 (82 letture)
Ai gruppi svelati dagli organizzatori del Summer Breeze nei giorni scorsi, si aggiungono ora i Rise Of The Northstar, i deathster Deserted Fear e i The Lazys. Ricordiamo che il festival si terrà dal 14 al 17 agosto a Dinkelsbühl.
Aborted
After The Burial
Ahab
Airbourne
Avatar
Bullet for My Valentine
Caspian
Crippled Black Phoenix
Cypecore
Deicide
Deserted Fear
Dust Bolt
Emperor
Equilibrium
Gaahls Wyrd
Get The Shot
Gutalax
Hamatom
Hammerfall
Higher Power
Kambrium
King Diamond
Knasterbart
Krisiun
Legion of the Damned
Lionheart
Lord of the Lost
Meshuggah
Nasty
Oceans of Slumber
Of Mice & Men
Rise Of The Northstar
Rotting Christ
Subway to Sally
The Lazys
The Ocean
Turbobier
Thy Art is Murder
Unleashed
Van Canto
Versengold
Zeal & Ardor
