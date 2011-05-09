DELAIN: 'Hunter's Moon' uscirà a febbraio con inediti e un live Blu Ray

|
I Delain faranno uscire il 22 febbraio via Napalm Records Hunter's Moon, nuovo album di inediti accompagnato da un live Blu-ray filmato durante il Danse Macabre Tour tenutosi nel 2017. Il disco, secondo quanto annunciato, chiuderà la trilogia iniziata con l'EP Lunar Prelude e il full-length Moonbathers.
Nello specifico, Hunter's Moon includerà quattro brani inediti, dieci tracce live e le riprese dello show a Utrecht che ha visto i Delain condividere il palco con Marco Hietala dei Nightwish.
Ecco di lato la copertina del disco e di seguito la tracklist:
Inediti:
1. Masters Of Destiny
2. Hunter’s Moon
3. This Silence Is Mine
4. Art Kills
Live From Utrecht:
5. Hands Of Gold – Live (feat. George Oosthoek)
6. Danse Macabre – Live
7. Scarlet – Live
8. Your Body Is A Battleground – Live (feat. Marco Hietala)
9. Nothing Left – Live (feat. Marco Hietala)
10. Control The Storm – Live (feat. Marco Hietala)
11. Sing To Me – Live (feat. Marco Hietala)
12. Not Enough – Live
13. Scandal – Live (feat. Marco Hietala)
14. The Gathering – Live (feat. Marco Hietala)
La band commenta così i nuovi brani:
"Along with the live Blu-Ray are four new studio tracks. Two of these offer a preview of what we are working on for our new full length studio album, which we expect to release in 2019. “Masters of Destiny” is a dramatic, cinematic track, that we’re excited to shoot an equally dramatic video for this week. The title track “Hunter’s Moon” has more of a catchy feel and will hopefully appeal to our fans featuring heavy riffs, orchestrations, a large chorus and as a novel feature, Timo’s screams. Our guitarists stepped to the forefront on this release, in writing “This Silence is Mine” (Timo Somers) and “Art Kills” (Merel Bechtold). With fond live memories, classic and new sounds we're excited to present Hunter's Moon to the world!"
Hunter's Moon sarà disponibile nei seguenti formati:
- CD + Blu-Ray, con un digipack di sei pagine
- 2LP Gatefold + Blu-Ray
- Deluxe Box con CD + Blu-Ray Disc Digipak + poster flag + pendant + patch + lanyard/VIP pass
- Digitale