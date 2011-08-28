SUMMER BREEZE: nel bill anche Anaal Nathrakh e altri

|
14/12/2018 - 10:24 (61 letture)
Lo staff del Summer Breeze comunica oggi l'aggiunta di tre nuove band al bill della prossima edizione dell'evento di Dinkelsbühl, in programma dal 14 al 17 agosto 2019: si tratta dei blackster Anaal Nathrakh, dei Rectal Smegma e della formazione folk rock tedesca Harpyie.
Aborted
After The Burial
Ahab
Airbourne
Anaal Nathrakh
Avatar
Bullet for My Valentine
Caspian
Crippled Black Phoenix
Cypecore
Deicide
Deserted Fear
Dust Bolt
Emperor
Equilibrium
Gaahls Wyrd
Get The Shot
Gutalax
Hamatom
Hammerfall
Harpyie
Higher Power
Kambrium
King Diamond
Knasterbart
Krisiun
Legion of the Damned
Lionheart
Lord of the Lost
Meshuggah
Nasty
Oceans of Slumber
Of Mice & Men
Rectal Smegma
Rise Of The Northstar
Rotting Christ
Subway to Sally
The Lazys
The Ocean
Turbobier
Thy Art is Murder
Unleashed
Van Canto
Versengold
Zeal & Ardor
