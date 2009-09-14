CRIMSON MOON: annunciato il nuovo album 'Mors Vincit Omnia', ecco i primi ospiti

|
La formazione occult black metal dei Crimson Moon si trova attualmente in studio per registrare il nuovo album dal titolo Mors Vincit Omnia, in uscita via Debemur Morti Productions. E' stata ora confermata la presenza di Lord Angelslayer degli Archgoat come ospite speciale nel brano Godspeed, Angel of Death. Oltre a lui, parteciperà al disco anche Proscriptor degli ABSU.
Ecco di seguito il comunicato:
"With a few more guest appearances on Mors Vincit Omnia to be announced, we are now proud to unveil the latest vocal additions for the track “Godspeed, Angel Of Death.” (featuring a guest appearance from Lord Angelslayer of Archgoat).
As of December 3rd, we have received the additional vocal tracks performed by Proscriptor of ABSU, which he added the final touches in a similar vein to his work on the Barathrum: V.I.T.R.I.O.L. album.
In the meantime, we have returned from our first performance on Austrian soil which took place last Saturday at the Celebrare Noctem Fest V in Wels, Austria. Our gratitude goes towards the highly supportive audience, well organized event, promoter/ staff and of course the bands we shared the stage with. Austria, we shall return!
This festival brings a close to our live performances of Anno MMXVIII and we now return to unobstructed focus on the completion of the "Mors Vincit Omnia" full length recording. As a few final guest appearances are being recorded, some final details, bass and vocals are next on the schedule.
Meanwhile, pre-production mixing has begun which is being executed by Vladimir Uzelac at Wormhole Studios, where we will be mixing and mastering our final work of this Chapter.
On an ending note, we have a few "last copies" of some merchandise we will be offering very soon as we make room for the new. These are anticipated to go quickly and will be announced here shortly.
Tempus Edax Rerum!"
Prossimamente saranno svelati maggiori dettagli del disco.