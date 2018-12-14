IN SHADOWS AND DUST: online il lyric video di 'Revenge' dal prossimo disco

|
E' ora disponibile in streaming il lyric video che la one-man band francese black/death metal In Shadows And Dust ha realizzato per il brano Revenge. Il singolo anticipa la pubblicazione del nuovo e quarto album della carriera, Enlightened By Darkness, prevista per il 21 dicembre via Redefining Darkness Records. Di seguito la tracklist:
1. Maëlys (Intro)
2. Enlightened by Darkness
3. Revenge
4. Looking into the Void
5. Deathlike Silence
6. Dawn of a New Day
7. Black Sword
8. At the Edge of the World
9. Beloved Darkness