WHITECHAPEL: disponibile il brano 'Black Bear'

E' ora disponibile un nuovo estratto da The Valley, prossimo disco degli statunitensi Whitechapel: si tratta di Black Bear, quinta delle dieci canzoni presenti nella tracklist dell'album, ed è ascoltabile di seguito.
Come già annunciato, The Valley uscirà il 29 marzo via Metal Blade Records. Ecco le parole del cantante Phil Bozeman in merito al disco, prodotto da Mark Lewis:
"It’s all about me as a child, and some of it is me looking back on that time from the perspective of now. Also, it’s my interpretation of my mom’s struggles and her different personalities. She had a journal that contained very disturbing and sometimes evil writings, and some of her quotes and a lot of that journal is in the lyrics".