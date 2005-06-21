WACKEN OPEN AIR: annunciati altri tre gruppi

|
Gli organizzatori del Wacken Open Air hanno annunciato oggi la presenza di Eluveitie, Kaizaa e Vampire nel bill dell'edizione 2019, in programma dall'1 al 3 agosto.
1000 Lowen Unter Feinden
Airbourne
All Hail The Yeti
Avatar
Battle Beast
Black Stone Cherry
Cradle of Filth
Crematory
Crisix
Critical Mess
Dark Funeral
Delain
Demons and Wizards
Die Happy
Die Kassierer
Downfall Of Gaia
Eisbrecher
Eluveitie
Equilibrium
Gama Bomb
Gernotshagen
Gloryful
Gloryhammer
Grave
Hamferð
Hammerfall
Jinjer
Kaizaa
Kärbholz
Krokus
Lagerstein
Life of Agony
Manticora
Meshuggah
Michale Graves
Myrath
Of Mice And Men
Opeth
Parkway Drive
Powerwolf
Primordial
Queensrÿche
Rage
Rose Tattoo
Sabaton
Septicflesh
Sisters Of Mercy
Skyclad
Soil
Suidakra
Sweet
Testament
The Adicts
The Bosshoss
The Crown
The Night Flight Orchestra
The Vintage Caravan
Thy Art Is Murder
Torment
Ufo
Vampire
Velvet Viper
Venom Inc.
Versengold
Vltimas
Within Temptation
Witt