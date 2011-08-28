|
SUMMER BREEZE: aggiunte tre nuove band
15/12/2018 - 12:05 (69 letture)
L'annuncio odierno del Summer Breeze porta nel bill del festival tre nuove band, Cradle of Filth, Evergreen Terrace e The Dogs, che prenderanno parte dall'evento in programma dal 14 al 17 agosto.
Ecco il programma aggiornato:
Aborted
After The Burial
Ahab
Airbourne
Anaal Nathrakh
Avatar
Bullet for My Valentine
Caspian
Cradle of Filth
Crippled Black Phoenix
Cypecore
Deicide
Deserted Fear
Dust Bolt
Emperor
Equilibrium
Evergreen Terrace
Gaahls Wyrd
Get The Shot
Gutalax
Hamatom
Hammerfall
Harpyie
Higher Power
Kambrium
King Diamond
Knasterbart
Krisiun
Legion of the Damned
Lionheart
Lord of the Lost
Meshuggah
Nasty
Oceans of Slumber
Of Mice & Men
Rectal Smegma
Rise Of The Northstar
Rotting Christ
Subway to Sally
The Dogs
The Lazys
The Ocean
Turbobier
Thy Art is Murder
Unleashed
Van Canto
Versengold
Zeal & Ardor
Ma non c' è il report del Summer di quest'anno?
