LEGION OF THE DAMNED: ecco il singolo 'Slaves of the Southern Cross'

La formazione thrash/black/death metal olandese dei Legion Of The Damned ha reso disponibile online poche ore fa il video realizzato per il singolo Slaves of the Southern Cross. La canzone, riportata in basso, anticipa l'uscita del nuovo album della band: come già annunciato nelle scorse settimane, infatti, il gruppo tornerà sul mercato il 4 gennaio con Slaves Of The Shadow Realm, con uscita a cura della Napalm Records. Ecco di lato la copertina e di seguito la tracklist:
01 The Widows Breed
02 Nocturnal Commando
03 Charnel Confession
04 Slaves of the Southern Cross
05 Warhounds of Hades
06 Black Banners in Flames
07 Shadow Realm of the Demonic Mind
08 Palace of Sin
09 Priest Hunt
10 Azazels Crown
11 Dark Coronation