|
|
22/12/18
NANOWAR OF STEEL
EXENZIA DER CLUB - PRATO
|
|
|
|
SUMMER BREEZE: parteciperanno anche i Grand Magus e altri
17/12/2018 - 10:46 (54 letture)
|
|
Dopo l'annuncio di ieri riguardante l'inserimento dei Testament all'interno del bill dell'evento, gli organizzatori del Summer Breeze confermano oggi la partecipazione al festival anche dei Grand Magus, dei Dornenreich e degli Unprocessed. Ecco le ultime modifiche al programma:
Aborted
After The Burial
Ahab
Airbourne
Anaal Nathrakh
Avatar
Bullet for My Valentine
Caspian
Cradle of Filth
Crippled Black Phoenix
Cypecore
Deicide
Deserted Fear
Dornenreich
Dust Bolt
Emperor
Equilibrium
Evergreen Terrace
Gaahls Wyrd
Get The Shot
Grand Magus
Gutalax
Hamatom
Hammerfall
Harpyie
Higher Power
Kambrium
King Diamond
Knasterbart
Krisiun
Legion of the Damned
Lionheart
Lord of the Lost
Meshuggah
Nasty
Oceans of Slumber
Of Mice & Men
Rectal Smegma
Rise Of The Northstar
Rotting Christ
Subway to Sally
Testament
The Dogs
The Lazys
The Ocean
Turbobier
Thy Art is Murder
Unleashed
Unprocessed
Van Canto
Versengold
Zeal & Ardor
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ARTICOLI
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALTRE NOTIZIE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ULTIME NOTIZIE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|