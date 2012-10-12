REBELLION: si separano dal chitarrista Oliver Geibig

|
Dopo aver pubblicato lo scorso gennaio l'album A Tragedy In Steel Part II: Shakespeare's King Lear, gli heavy metaller tedeschi Rebellion annunciano di essersi separati dal chitarrista Oliver Geibig, attivo nella band dal 2011. Il gruppo è attualmente alla ricerca di un sostituto da inserire in formazione ad inizio 2019.
Ecco le parole della band in merito alle ultime vicende:
"There are news from Rebellion. The band announces the split from guitarist Oliver Geibig. The breakup happened on friendly terms and in mutual consent. The leaving guitar player and Tomi Göttlich still play together in the band The Magic of Radio: Oliver Geibig had joined band in 2011 and produced among others the latest release of the band A Tragedy In Steel Part II: Shakespeare's King Lear, released via Massacre Records in 2018".