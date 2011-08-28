|
SUMMER BREEZE: dentro anche Napalm Death e altre due conferme
18/12/2018 - 11:19 (57 letture)
|
|
Proseguono gli aggiornamenti del bill della prossima edizione del Summer Breeze, che come sapete si terrà dal 14 al 17 agosto a Dinkelsbühl.
Sono stati infatti annunciati tre nuovi gruppi: Napalm Death, Downfall of Gaia e Une Misère, che si vanno ad aggiungere alle altre conferme fatte finora e che potrete leggere di seguito.
Aborted
After The Burial
Ahab
Airbourne
Anaal Nathrakh
Avatar
Bullet for My Valentine
Caspian
Cradle of Filth
Crippled Black Phoenix
Cypecore
Deicide
Deserted Fear
Dornenreich
Downfall of Gaia
Dust Bolt
Emperor
Equilibrium
Evergreen Terrace
Gaahls Wyrd
Get The Shot
Grand Magus
Gutalax
Hamatom
Hammerfall
Harpyie
Higher Power
Kambrium
King Diamond
Knasterbart
Krisiun
Legion of the Damned
Lionheart
Lord of the Lost
Meshuggah
Napalm Death
Nasty
Oceans of Slumber
Of Mice & Men
Rectal Smegma
Rise Of The Northstar
Rotting Christ
Subway to Sally
Testament
The Dogs
The Lazys
The Ocean
Turbobier
Thy Art is Murder
Une Misère
Unleashed
Unprocessed
Van Canto
Versengold
Zeal & Ardor
