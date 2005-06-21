WACKEN OPEN AIR: dentro i Tesseract e altri

|
Giunge oggi da parte degli organizzatori del festival la conferma dell'inserimento di altri tre gruppi nel bill del Wacken Open Air: si tratta dei Tesseract, dei Night In Gales e degli Hämatom. Ecco il programma aggiornato:
1000 Lowen Unter Feinden
Acranius
Airbourne
All Hail The Yeti
Avatar
Battle Beast
Black Stone Cherry
Body Count
Bullet for my Valentine
Cradle of Filth
Crematory
Crisix
Critical Mess
Dark Funeral
Delain
Demons and Wizards
Die Happy
Die Kassierer
Downfall Of Gaia
Eisbrecher
Eluveitie
Emil Bulls
Equilibrium
Frog Leap
Gama Bomb
Gernotshagen
Girlschool
Gloryful
Gloryhammer
Grave
Hämatom
Hamferð
Hammerfall
Jinjer
Kaizaa
Kärbholz
Krokus
Lagerstein
Life of Agony
Manticora
Meshuggah
Michale Graves
Myrath
Night In Gales
Of Mice And Men
Opeth
Parkway Drive
Powerwolf
Primordial
Queensrÿche
Rage
Rose Tattoo
Sabaton
Santiano
Septicflesh
Sisters Of Mercy
Skyclad
Soil
Suidakra
Sweet
Tesseract
Testament
The Adicts
The Bosshoss
The Crown
The Night Flight Orchestra
The Vintage Caravan
Thy Art Is Murder
Torment
Tribulation
Ufo
Vampire
Velvet Viper
Venom Inc.
Versengold
Vltimas
Vogelfrey
Within Temptation
Witt