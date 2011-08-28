|
SUMMER BREEZE: aggiunti Beast In Black, The Contortionist e Burning Witches
19/12/2018 - 10:40 (58 letture)
Il bill della prossima edizione del Summer Breeze (in programma dal 14 al 17 agosto 2019) si arricchisce oggi con tre nuove band: parteciperanno al festival di Dinkelsbühl anche i Beast In Black, i The Contortionist e i Burning Witches. Di seguito il programma con le nuove aggiunte odierne:
Aborted
After The Burial
Ahab
Airbourne
Anaal Nathrakh
Avatar
Beast In Black
Bullet for My Valentine
Burning Witches
Caspian
Cradle of Filth
Crippled Black Phoenix
Cypecore
Deicide
Deserted Fear
Dornenreich
Downfall of Gaia
Dust Bolt
Emperor
Equilibrium
Evergreen Terrace
Gaahls Wyrd
Get The Shot
Grand Magus
Gutalax
Hamatom
Hammerfall
Harpyie
Higher Power
Kambrium
King Diamond
Knasterbart
Krisiun
Legion of the Damned
Lionheart
Lord of the Lost
Meshuggah
Napalm Death
Nasty
Oceans of Slumber
Of Mice & Men
Rectal Smegma
Rise Of The Northstar
Rotting Christ
Subway to Sally
Testament
The Contortionist
The Dogs
The Lazys
The Ocean
Turbobier
Thy Art is Murder
Une Misère
Unleashed
Unprocessed
Van Canto
Versengold
Zeal & Ardor
