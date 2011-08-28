|
|
22/12/18
DEWFALL + FYRNIR
EVILUTION CLUB - ACERRA (NA)
|
|
|
|
SUMMER BREEZE: annunciati Izegrim, Unearth e Skalmold
20/12/2018 - 10:20 (38 letture)
|
|
L'aggiornamento quotidiano sulle band coinvolte nella prossima edizione del Summer Breeze vede come protagonisti tre gruppi. Izegrim, Unearth e Skálmöld si aggiungono infatti al bill che vi riassumiamo qui di seguito:
Aborted
After The Burial
Ahab
Airbourne
Anaal Nathrakh
Avatar
Beast In Black
Bullet for My Valentine
Burning Witches
Caspian
Cradle of Filth
Crippled Black Phoenix
Cypecore
Deicide
Deserted Fear
Dornenreich
Downfall of Gaia
Dust Bolt
Emperor
Equilibrium
Evergreen Terrace
Gaahls Wyrd
Get The Shot
Grand Magus
Gutalax
Hamatom
Hammerfall
Harpyie
Higher Power
Izegrim
Kambrium
King Diamond
Knasterbart
Krisiun
Legion of the Damned
Lionheart
Lord of the Lost
Meshuggah
Napalm Death
Nasty
Oceans of Slumber
Of Mice & Men
Rectal Smegma
Rise Of The Northstar
Rotting Christ
Skálmöld
Subway to Sally
Testament
The Contortionist
The Dogs
The Lazys
The Ocean
Turbobier
Thy Art is Murder
Une Misère
Unearth
Unleashed
Unprocessed
Van Canto
Versengold
Zeal & Ardor
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ARTICOLI
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALTRE NOTIZIE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ULTIME NOTIZIE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|