22/12/18
DEWFALL + FYRNIR
EVILUTION CLUB - ACERRA (NA)
SUMMER BREEZE: ecco tre nuove conferme
21/12/2018 - 11:23 (37 letture)
Procedono le conferme circa le partecipazioni all'edizione 2019 del Summer Breeze: tra i gruppi svelati oggi troviamo i metalcorer Bury Tomorrow, i Brainstorm e i deathster Lik. Di seguito il programma coi nuovi aggiornamenti:
Aborted
After The Burial
Ahab
Airbourne
Anaal Nathrakh
Avatar
Beast In Black
Brainstorm
Bullet for My Valentine
Burning Witches
Bury Tomorrow
Caspian
Cradle of Filth
Crippled Black Phoenix
Cypecore
Deicide
Deserted Fear
Dornenreich
Downfall of Gaia
Dust Bolt
Emperor
Equilibrium
Evergreen Terrace
Gaahls Wyrd
Get The Shot
Grand Magus
Gutalax
Hamatom
Hammerfall
Harpyie
Higher Power
Izegrim
Kambrium
King Diamond
Knasterbart
Krisiun
Legion of the Damned
Lik
Lionheart
Lord of the Lost
Meshuggah
Napalm Death
Nasty
Oceans of Slumber
Of Mice & Men
Rectal Smegma
Rise Of The Northstar
Rotting Christ
Skálmöld
Subway to Sally
Testament
The Contortionist
The Dogs
The Lazys
The Ocean
Turbobier
Thy Art is Murder
Une Misère
Unearth
Unleashed
Unprocessed
Van Canto
Versengold
Zeal & Ardor
