      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Wacken 2019
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

23/12/18
MALVENTO/THE MAGIK WAY
Ars Regalis

23/12/18
BOLTHORN
Across the Human Path

23/12/18
ICE WAR
Manifest Destiny

24/12/18
BEATEN TO DEATH
Agronomicon

30/12/18
FERAL
Flesh for Funerals Eternal

04/01/19
MARK DEUTROM
The Blue Bird

04/01/19
FESTERDAY
iihtallan

04/01/19
CALLEJON
Hartgeld Im Club

04/01/19
LEGION OF THE DAMNED
Slaves Of The Shadow Realm

07/01/19
PHLEBOTOMIZED
Deformation of Humanity

CONCERTI

22/12/18
METHEDRAS
L'ANGELO AZZURRO - GENOVA

22/12/18
NANOWAR OF STEEL
EXENZIA DER CLUB - PRATO

22/12/18
DEWFALL + FYRNIR
EVILUTION CLUB - ACERRA (NA)

22/12/18
NATIONAL SUICIDE + ADVERSOR + UNORTHODOX
THE FACTORY - VERONA

22/12/18
PARMA METALHEADZ FESTIVAL
CAMPUS INDUSTRY - PARMA

22/12/18
ESSENZA + GUESTS
CLUBHOUSE MESSAPI - TORRE SUDA (LE)

23/12/18
THE OSSUARY
MOTEL WOODSTOCK - BARLETTA

27/12/18
RAW POWER + MALLOY
BE MOVIE - SANT'ILARIO D'ENZA (RE)

28/12/18
TOTHEM + BEYOND THE FALLEN
SATYRICON - ALATRI (FR)

29/12/18
SCARLET THRASH FEST
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO
WACKEN OPEN AIR: aggiunti altri tre gruppi
22/12/2018 - 10:22 (59 letture)

ARTICOLI
17/08/2011
Live Report
WACKEN OPEN AIR
Day 3, 06/08/2011
17/08/2011
Live Report
WACKEN OPEN AIR
Day 2, 05/08/2011
15/08/2011
Live Report
WACKEN OPEN AIR
Day 1, 04/08/2011
14/08/2011
Live Report
WACKEN OPEN AIR
A.D. 2011, l'aria del festival
30/08/2010
Live Report
WACKEN OPEN AIR
A.D. 2010, seconda parte
18/08/2010
Live Report
WACKEN OPEN AIR
A.D. 2010, prima parte
21/06/2005
Articolo
WACKEN OPEN AIR 2005
Lo speciale
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
22/12/2018 - 10:22
WACKEN OPEN AIR: aggiunti altri tre gruppi
21/12/2018 - 11:14
WACKEN OPEN AIR: dentro Legion Of The Damned e altri tre gruppi
20/12/2018 - 10:07
WACKEN OPEN AIR: altre quattro conferme
19/12/2018 - 10:30
WACKEN OPEN AIR: dentro i Tesseract e altri
18/12/2018 - 11:29
WACKEN OPEN AIR: annunciati altre tre nomi tra cui i Tribulation
17/12/2018 - 10:38
WACKEN OPEN AIR: ecco le tre nuove conferme
16/12/2018 - 09:58
WACKEN OPEN AIR: aggiunti Bullet for my Valentine, Girlschool e Body Count
15/12/2018 - 11:54
WACKEN OPEN AIR: annunciati altri tre gruppi
14/12/2018 - 10:17
WACKEN OPEN AIR: ufficializzate altre tre band
13/12/2018 - 10:16
WACKEN OPEN AIR: svelate altre partecipazioni
ULTIME NOTIZIE
22/12/2018 - 10:43
ALTARAGE: ascolta un nuovo brano
22/12/2018 - 10:36
SUMMER BREEZE: dentro altre tre band
21/12/2018 - 19:39
DECAPITATED: si separano dal batterista
21/12/2018 - 19:32
IMPERIA: in uscita a febbraio il nuovo disco
21/12/2018 - 19:26
BORN OF OSIRIS: disponibile in streaming un nuovo brano
21/12/2018 - 16:53
FRANTIC FEST: annunciati i Primordial
21/12/2018 - 16:43
DEVANGELIC: confermati al Party.San Metal Open Air Festival
21/12/2018 - 16:21
POUNDER: a febbraio il disco di debutto, ecco i dettagli ed un estratto
21/12/2018 - 15:44
WIND ROSE: firmano per la Napalm Records
21/12/2018 - 13:10
MANTICORA: a Milano a marzo per un'unica data italiana
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     