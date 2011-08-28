      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Summer Breeze 2019
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

23/12/18
MALVENTO/THE MAGIK WAY
Ars Regalis

23/12/18
BOLTHORN
Across the Human Path

23/12/18
ICE WAR
Manifest Destiny

24/12/18
BEATEN TO DEATH
Agronomicon

30/12/18
FERAL
Flesh for Funerals Eternal

04/01/19
MARK DEUTROM
The Blue Bird

04/01/19
FESTERDAY
iihtallan

04/01/19
CALLEJON
Hartgeld Im Club

04/01/19
LEGION OF THE DAMNED
Slaves Of The Shadow Realm

07/01/19
PHLEBOTOMIZED
Deformation of Humanity

CONCERTI

22/12/18
METHEDRAS
L'ANGELO AZZURRO - GENOVA

22/12/18
NANOWAR OF STEEL
EXENZIA DER CLUB - PRATO

22/12/18
DEWFALL + FYRNIR
EVILUTION CLUB - ACERRA (NA)

22/12/18
NATIONAL SUICIDE + ADVERSOR + UNORTHODOX
THE FACTORY - VERONA

22/12/18
PARMA METALHEADZ FESTIVAL
CAMPUS INDUSTRY - PARMA

22/12/18
ESSENZA + GUESTS
CLUBHOUSE MESSAPI - TORRE SUDA (LE)

23/12/18
THE OSSUARY
MOTEL WOODSTOCK - BARLETTA

27/12/18
RAW POWER + MALLOY
BE MOVIE - SANT'ILARIO D'ENZA (RE)

28/12/18
TOTHEM + BEYOND THE FALLEN
SATYRICON - ALATRI (FR)

29/12/18
SCARLET THRASH FEST
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO
SUMMER BREEZE: dentro altre tre band
22/12/2018 - 10:36 (53 letture)

ARTICOLI
05/09/2017
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 3 & 4 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 18-19/08/2017
04/09/2017
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 1 & 2 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 16-17/08/2017
07/09/2016
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 3 & 4 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 19-20/08/2016
06/09/2016
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 2 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 18/08/2016
06/09/2015
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 3 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 15/08/2015
04/09/2015
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 2 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 14/08/2015
02/09/2015
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 0 & Day 1 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 12-13/08/2015
31/08/2014
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 3 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 16/08/2014
30/08/2014
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 2 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 15/08/2014
28/08/2014
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 1 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 14/08/2014
28/08/2014
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 0 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 13/08/2014
28/08/2013
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 3 - Dnkelsbühl, Germania, 17/08/2013
27/08/2013
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 2 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 16/08/2013
26/08/2013
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 0 & Day 1 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 14-15/08/2013
29/08/2012
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day Three– Dinkelsbuhl, Germania, 18/08/2012
28/08/2012
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day Two– Dinkelsbuhl, Germania, 17/08/2012
27/08/2012
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Introduzione e Day One, Dinkelsbuhl, Germania, 16/08/2012
29/08/2011
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 18-20 agosto 2011
28/08/2011
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
A.D. 2011, uno sguardo al festival
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
22/12/2018 - 10:36
SUMMER BREEZE: dentro altre tre band
21/12/2018 - 11:23
SUMMER BREEZE: ecco tre nuove conferme
20/12/2018 - 10:20
SUMMER BREEZE: annunciati Izegrim, Unearth e Skalmold
19/12/2018 - 10:40
SUMMER BREEZE: aggiunti Beast In Black, The Contortionist e Burning Witches
18/12/2018 - 11:19
SUMMER BREEZE: dentro anche Napalm Death e altre due conferme
17/12/2018 - 10:46
SUMMER BREEZE: parteciperanno anche i Grand Magus e altri
16/12/2018 - 10:06
SUMMER BREEZE: dentro i Testament
15/12/2018 - 12:05
SUMMER BREEZE: aggiunte tre nuove band
14/12/2018 - 10:24
SUMMER BREEZE: nel bill anche Anaal Nathrakh e altri
13/12/2018 - 10:24
SUMMER BREEZE: aggiunti Rise Of The Northstar, Deserted Fear e The Lazys
ULTIME NOTIZIE
22/12/2018 - 10:43
ALTARAGE: ascolta un nuovo brano
22/12/2018 - 10:22
WACKEN OPEN AIR: aggiunti altri tre gruppi
21/12/2018 - 19:39
DECAPITATED: si separano dal batterista
21/12/2018 - 19:32
IMPERIA: in uscita a febbraio il nuovo disco
21/12/2018 - 19:26
BORN OF OSIRIS: disponibile in streaming un nuovo brano
21/12/2018 - 16:53
FRANTIC FEST: annunciati i Primordial
21/12/2018 - 16:43
DEVANGELIC: confermati al Party.San Metal Open Air Festival
21/12/2018 - 16:21
POUNDER: a febbraio il disco di debutto, ecco i dettagli ed un estratto
21/12/2018 - 15:44
WIND ROSE: firmano per la Napalm Records
21/12/2018 - 13:10
MANTICORA: a Milano a marzo per un'unica data italiana
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     