23/12/18
SUMMER BREEZE: dentro altre tre band
22/12/2018 - 10:36 (53 letture)
L'annuncio giornaliero del Summer Breeze porta nel bill del festival tedesco Clawfinger, Code Orange e Mr. Irish Bastard, che vanno ad aggiungersi al programma, così aggiornato:
Aborted
After The Burial
Ahab
Airbourne
Anaal Nathrakh
Avatar
Beast In Black
Brainstorm
Bullet for My Valentine
Burning Witches
Bury Tomorrow
Caspian
Clawfinger
Code Orange
Cradle of Filth
Crippled Black Phoenix
Cypecore
Deicide
Deserted Fear
Dornenreich
Downfall of Gaia
Dust Bolt
Emperor
Equilibrium
Evergreen Terrace
Gaahls Wyrd
Get The Shot
Grand Magus
Gutalax
Hamatom
Hammerfall
Harpyie
Higher Power
Izegrim
Kambrium
King Diamond
Knasterbart
Krisiun
Legion of the Damned
Lik
Lionheart
Lord of the Lost
Meshuggah
Mr. Irish Bastard
Napalm Death
Nasty
Oceans of Slumber
Of Mice & Men
Rectal Smegma
Rise Of The Northstar
Rotting Christ
Skálmöld
Subway to Sally
Testament
The Contortionist
The Dogs
The Lazys
The Ocean
Turbobier
Thy Art is Murder
Une Misère
Unearth
Unleashed
Unprocessed
Van Canto
Versengold
Zeal & Ardor
