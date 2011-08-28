      Privacy Policy
 
23/12/18
MALVENTO/THE MAGIK WAY
Ars Regalis

23/12/18
ICE WAR
Manifest Destiny

23/12/18
BOLTHORN
Across the Human Path

24/12/18
BEATEN TO DEATH
Agronomicon

28/12/18
NEKROFILTH
Worm Ritual

30/12/18
FERAL
Flesh for Funerals Eternal

04/01/19
MARK DEUTROM
The Blue Bird

04/01/19
CALLEJON
Hartgeld Im Club

04/01/19
LEGION OF THE DAMNED
Slaves Of The Shadow Realm

04/01/19
FESTERDAY
iihtallan

CONCERTI

23/12/18
THE OSSUARY
MOTEL WOODSTOCK - BARLETTA

27/12/18
RAW POWER + MALLOY
BE MOVIE - SANT'ILARIO D'ENZA (RE)

28/12/18
TOTHEM + BEYOND THE FALLEN
SATYRICON - ALATRI (FR)

29/12/18
SCARLET THRASH FEST
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

31/12/18
SLANDER + GUESTS
HELL MOTEL PARTY - REGGIO EMILIA

01/01/19
SCHIRENC PLAYS PUNGENT STENCH + GUESTS
TITTY TWISTER - PARMA

02/01/19
SCHIRENC PLAYS PUNGENT STENCH + GUESTS
DAGDA - RETORBIDO (PV)

04/01/19
MORRUARY DRAPE
DAGDA LIVE CLUB - RETORBIDO (PV)

04/01/19
ZENIT + GUESTS
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

05/01/19
MORTUARY DRAPE
THE FACTORY CLUB - VERONA
SUMMER BREEZE: aggiunti gli Eluveitie
23/12/2018 - 12:00 (55 letture)

ARTICOLI
05/09/2017
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 3 & 4 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 18-19/08/2017
04/09/2017
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 1 & 2 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 16-17/08/2017
07/09/2016
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 3 & 4 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 19-20/08/2016
06/09/2016
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 2 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 18/08/2016
06/09/2015
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 3 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 15/08/2015
04/09/2015
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 2 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 14/08/2015
02/09/2015
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 0 & Day 1 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 12-13/08/2015
31/08/2014
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 3 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 16/08/2014
30/08/2014
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 2 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 15/08/2014
28/08/2014
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 1 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 14/08/2014
28/08/2014
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 0 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 13/08/2014
28/08/2013
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 3 - Dnkelsbühl, Germania, 17/08/2013
27/08/2013
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 2 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 16/08/2013
26/08/2013
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 0 & Day 1 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 14-15/08/2013
29/08/2012
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day Three– Dinkelsbuhl, Germania, 18/08/2012
28/08/2012
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day Two– Dinkelsbuhl, Germania, 17/08/2012
27/08/2012
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Introduzione e Day One, Dinkelsbuhl, Germania, 16/08/2012
29/08/2011
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 18-20 agosto 2011
28/08/2011
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
A.D. 2011, uno sguardo al festival
 
ULTIME NOTIZIE
23/12/2018 - 12:21
CONTRARIAN: nuovo brano ascoltabile in streaming
23/12/2018 - 12:16
APOPHYS: annunciato lo scioglimento
23/12/2018 - 12:07
REECE: ecco il video di 'Forest Through The Trees'
23/12/2018 - 11:50
WACKEN OPEN AIR: annunciati D-A-D e Prophets of Rage
22/12/2018 - 20:43
NEKROFILTH: tutto l'album 'Worm Ritual' in streaming
22/12/2018 - 19:54
CALLEJON: disponibile il lyric video del brano con Ice T.
22/12/2018 - 19:47
PESTE NOIRE: tutto il nuovo disco ascoltabile in streaming
22/12/2018 - 14:55
IGNITE: confermata un'unica data in Italia e diffusa la clip di ''Nothing Can Stop Me''
22/12/2018 - 14:27
TURILLI/LIONE RHAPSODY: entrati negli studi di registrazione
22/12/2018 - 14:14
WITCHERS CREED: ascolta la nuova ''Monolith''
 
