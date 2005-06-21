WACKEN OPEN AIR: aggiunti Slayer ed Anthrax

|
L'ultimo giorno del calendario dell'avvento del Wacken Open Air porta due nomi grossi nel festival tedesco, Slayer ed Anthrax.
Ecco il programa dell'evento previsto dall'1 al 3 agosto:
1000 Lowen Unter Feinden
Acranius
Airbourne
All Hail The Yeti
Anthrax
Avatar
Battle Beast
Beyond The Black
Black Stone Cherry
Bleed From Within
Body Count
Bullet for my Valentine
Cradle of Filth
Crematory
Crisix
Critical Mess
D-A-D
Dark Funeral
Delain
Demons and Wizards
Die Happy
Die Kassierer
Downfall Of Gaia
Eisbrecher
Eluveitie
Emil Bulls
Equilibrium
Evergrey
For I Am King
Frog Leap
Gama Bomb
Gernotshagen
Girlschool
Gloryful
Gloryhammer
Grave
Hämatom
Hamferð
Hammerfall
Harpyie
Jinjer
Kaizaa
Kärbholz
Krokus
Lagerstein
Legion Of The Damned
Life of Agony
Manticora
Meshuggah
Michale Graves
Myrath
Nashville Pussy
Nasty
Necrophobic
Night In Gales
Of Mice And Men
Opeth
Parkway Drive
Powerwolf
Primordial
Prophets of Rage
Queensrÿche
Rage
Rose Tattoo
Sabaton
Santiano
Septicflesh
Sisters Of Mercy
Skyclad
Slayer
Soil
Subway to Sally
Suidakra
Sweet
Tesseract
Testament
The Adicts
The Bosshoss
The Crown
The Night Flight Orchestra
The Vintage Caravan
Thy Art Is Murder
Torment
Tribulation
Ufo
Vampire
Velvet Viper
Venom Inc.
Versengold
Vltimas
Vogelfrey
Windhand
Within Temptation
Witt