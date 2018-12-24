EQUIPOISE: debuttano a marzo con 'Demiurgus', ecco i dettagli e il teaser

|
La formazione technical/progressive death metal della Pennsylvania Equipoise annuncia la pubblicazione dell'album di debutto: Demiurgus, questo il titolo del disco, sarà disponibile sul mercato a partire dall'8 marzo 2019 via The Artisan Era. Il full-length seguirà di tre anni l'EP Birthing Homunculi.
La band, fondata nell'agosto 2015 da Nick Padovani, include membri di band quali Chthe'ilist, Beyond Creation ed ex-Hate Eternal. Ecco le parole del frontman in merito al full-length d'esordio:
"Demiurgus is the culmination of 3 years of refinement packaged into 63 minutes of thoughtful compositions. The 14 tracks found within will take you through a journey inspired by the anime series, Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood, with lyrics, masterfully crafted and executed by Stevie Boiser. The material on this album is a logical progression from the band's debut release, "Birthing Homunculi", further exploring the use of nylon guitars, fretless bass, and symphonic elements. Every track was carefully crafted to maintain a cohesiveness that complements the sinister subject matter. Fans of such bands as Obscura, Necrophagist, Gorod, and Beyond Creation should find themselves captivated by this effort, while fans of unconventional elements in metal will be just as pleased".
Di lato è riportata la copertina di Demiurgus, mentre di seguito potete trovare la tracklist e il teaser ufficiale:
1. Illborn Augury
2. Sovereign Sacrifices
3. Alchemic Web of Deceit
4. A Suit of My Flesh
5. Shrouded
6. Sigil Insidious
7. Reincarnated
8. Dualis Flamel
9. Eve of the Promised Day
10. Waking Divinity
11. Ecliptic
12. Squall of Souls
13.Cast Into Exile
14. Ouroboric