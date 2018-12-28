DEPARTURE CHANDELIER: a febbraio il disco di debutto

|
Il prossimo 15 febbraio la Nuclear War Now! Productions pubblicherà Antichrist Rise to Power, il disco di debutto dei blackster Departure Chandelier.
Ecco di seguito la tracklist, mentre di lato potete vedere la copertina:
1. Intro (Napoleon's Sword)
2. Life Escaping through the Candle's
3. Forever Faithful to the Emperor
4. Catacombs Beneath the Castle of the Marquis
5. Departure Chandelier
6. A Sacrifice to the Corsica Antichrist
7. Re-Establish the Black Rule of France
8. Outro (Exile on the Jagged Cliffs of Saint Helena)