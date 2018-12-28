STEEL ENGRAVED: disponibile il video di 'Where Shadows Remain'

|
Quello che vedete di seguito è il video di Where Shadows Remain, brano della formazione heavy metal tedesca Steel Engraved estratto dal terzo omonimo disco della band, che sarà pubblicato il 25 gennaio dalla ROAR Rock Of Angels Records.
1. Where Shadows Remain
2. Generation Headless
3. The Oppressed Will Fly
4. Slave To Yourself
5. Nightwarriors
6. Rebellion
7. Searching For Regret
8. One By One
9. Heat
10. Your Inner Self
11. Close Your Eyes
12. We Will Follow (bonus track)
13. All That Lies Below (bonus track)