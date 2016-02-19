KILLSWITCH ENGAGE: concluse le registrazioni del nuovo album

|
I metalcorer del Massachusetts Killswitch Engage annunciano tramite il loro profilo Instagram di aver concluso le registrazioni del prossimo album. Il disco, che sarà missato dal chitarrista Adam Dutkiewicz, sarà a breve sottoposto ad editing e arrangiamenti e vedrà la luce durante la primavera del 2019.
Ecco il lungo comunicato diffuso dal cantante Jesse Leach in merito alle novità:
"All vocals for the new Killswitch Engage album are complete. Blood (actual blood), sweat, tears, more sweat, anxiety, anger, hope, love, frustration, passion and full on heartbreak are injected into every single word. Can't wait for you to hear it when it's all complete. Adam D is at the controls with more mixing, editing and arranging to do. I absolutely have to give Adam D a massive massive thank you for helping me more than any other record I've made. He is my musical soul mate and I don't know what I would do with out him. This album wouldn't be what it is without his determination and many many MANY hours of work. This process was the single hardest process I've ever had to deal with far beyond any album I've done, hands down.
The sheer amount of material, my vocal surgery, depression, anxiety and full on mental breakdowns all contributed to the painstaking process. Adam was patient and motivating me along the way. The man is a total champion! Grateful to all of the guys in the band for their support. Stoked on their great and interesting song writing skills as well as just being patient with me. I believe the album has something for everyone who is a fan or digs what Killswitch is known for. I personally leaned a bit more on the heavier side of things, but we'll see what makes the album when all is said and done. I'm looking forward to 2019 more than words can express. It's been a super hard year for me personally as well as this album just haunting my thoughts and daily meditations. If nothing else I've given everything I have to this album. I truly hope my words on this piece of music are therapeutic, motivating and perhaps even inspiring for some of you out there. I know music is a huge part of my therapy and my life's blood so it would be an honor to help anyone in anyway with the music we make.
Welp… enough out of me I'm going to drink a few dark and stormy beverages by a fire and try to relax and enjoy the fact another album in my career is complete. Cheers and thank you all for your patience, it's been a difficult (yet I hope rewarding in the long run) process.".
Restiamo in attesa di ulteriori aggiornamenti.