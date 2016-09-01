HUMAVOID: annunciano due nuovi ingressi in formazione

|
La formazione technical djent scandinava degli Humavoid annuncia l'ingresso in formazione di Heikki Malmberg (Diablo) e del bassista Mikki Rousi (Sinfinian), da ora componenti fissi del gruppo. La band è attualmente al lavoro sul prossimo album.
Ecco di seguito il comunicato:
"We are extremely happy to announce that Heikki Malmberg is now a full-time member of the band! In other news, the album is in its final stages and some music videos have already been shot. Needless to say, 2019 is going to be great!".