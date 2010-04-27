RAVEN: ecco il live video di 'Hung, Drawn & Quartered'

|
Il trio speed metal dei Raven ha pubblicato il live video di Hung, Drawn & Quartered, filmato estratto dal live album Screaming Murder Death From Above: Live In Aalborg in uscita il 18 gennaio via SPV/Steamhammer. Il disco sarà disponibile nei formati CD digipack, 2LP gatefold e in download.
Ecco la tracklist:
1. Destroy All Monsters
2. Hell Patrol
3. All For One
4. Hung Drawn And Quartered
5. Rock Until You Drop
6. A.A.N.S.M.M.G.N.
7. Tank Treads (The Blood Runs Red)
8. Faster Than The Speed Of Light
9. On And On
10. Break The Chain
11. Crash Bang Wallop