      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Crying Steel
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina di Steel Alive
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

07/01/19
PHLEBOTOMIZED
Deformation of Humanity

08/01/19
TYTUS
Rain After Drought

11/01/19
BRING ME THE HORIZON
amo

11/01/19
BORN OF OSIRIS
The Simulation

11/01/19
NAILED TO OBSCURITY
Black Frost

11/01/19
JINJER
Micro

11/01/19
VIOLBLAST
Theater of Despair

11/01/19
AT THE GATES
The Mirror Black

11/01/19
AT THE GATES
With The Pantheons Blind

11/01/19
SOILWORK
Verkligheten

CONCERTI

05/01/19
MORTUARY DRAPE
THE FACTORY CLUB - VERONA

05/01/19
SPLEEN FLIPPER
ARCI CAMALLI - IMPERIA

05/01/19
HOBOS + SHENANIGANS + DEBUNK + FLYING DISK
SPLINTER CLUB - PARMA

06/01/19
MORTUARY DRAPE + NIBIRU (ITA) + GUESTS
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

11/01/19
SISKA
GREENWICH PUB - CURTAROLO (PD)

11/01/19
SAILING TO NOWHERE + GUEST TBA
LET IT BEER - ROMA

12/01/19
METHEDRAS
PADIGLIONE 14 - COLLEGNO (TO)

12/01/19
SPLEEN FLIPPER
ARCI AREA - CARUGATE (MI)

12/01/19
CRIPPLE BASTARDS + FORGOTTEN TOMB + THORN
SOUND MUSIC CLUB - MILANO

12/01/19
STEF BURNS & C.R.T. + RUN CHICKEN RUN
LET IT BEER - ROMA
CRYING STEEL: in arrivo il doppio CD 'Steel Alive', ecco i dettagli
05/01/2019 - 11:10 (67 letture)

RECENSIONI
75
82
74
ALTRE NOTIZIE
05/01/2019 - 11:10
CRYING STEEL: in arrivo il doppio CD 'Steel Alive', ecco i dettagli
15/10/2018 - 09:56
CRYING STEEL: live questo venerdì a Roma
05/03/2017 - 17:58
CRYING STEEL: il 18 marzo a Busto Arsizio
19/05/2014 - 11:25
WACKEN METAL BATTLE: i Crying Steel vincitori
15/03/2013 - 12:21
CRYING STEEL: disponibile l'artwork ed un brano del nuovo disco
20/02/2013 - 23:06
CRYING STEEL: pronto il nuovo disco, ad aprile la pubblicazione
01/02/2007
CRYING STEEL: presentazione nuovo disco
06/12/2006
CRYING STEEL: Pronto album del ritorno
19/06/2006
CRYING STEEL: nuovo album in arrivo
16/07/2004
CRYING STEEL: niente Valpolicella
ULTIME NOTIZIE
05/01/2019 - 12:29
OSSUARIUM: ascolta un brano dal disco di debutto
05/01/2019 - 12:16
KORPIKLAANI: disponibile il lyric video della nuova versione di 'Beer Beer'
05/01/2019 - 11:54
MARDUK: ad aprile una data in Italia
05/01/2019 - 11:39
AENIMUS: nuovo brano ascoltabile in streaming
05/01/2019 - 11:25
SCUORN: disponibile il video live dal Black Winter Fest XI
05/01/2019 - 10:59
FLOGGING MOLLY: i Buster Shuffle apriranno la data di Bologna
05/01/2019 - 10:49
RAVEN: ecco il live video di 'Hung, Drawn & Quartered'
04/01/2019 - 18:42
MAGO DE OZ: presentano il lyric video del primo singolo dal nuovo album
04/01/2019 - 18:02
DORO: a marzo l'EP 'Backstage to Heaven'
04/01/2019 - 17:53
OPERATION MINDCRIME: tornano in Italia a febbraio per due date
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     