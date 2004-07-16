CRYING STEEL: in arrivo il doppio CD 'Steel Alive', ecco i dettagli

|
Jolly Roger Records annuncia la pubblicazione di Steel Alive, primo doppio CD dei Crying Steel. Il primo CD contiene le prime due uscite discografiche della band bolognese, ovvero Crying Steel (1985) e On the Prowl(1987), completamente rimasterizzate; il secondo, invece, è il concerto al Locomotiv di Bologna, registrato nel 2016 per festeggiare il trentesimo anniversario della band, e contenente tutti i brani da Crying Steel e da On the Prowl.
L'uscita di Steel Alive è fissata al 25 gennaio. Ecco di seguito la tracklist e il player coi primi cinque brani estratti dal disco:
Steel Alive
CD 1
1. Ivory Stages (Ep)
2. You Have Changed (Ep) 05:23
3. Hero (Ep)
4. Where the Rainbow Dies (Ep)
5. Runnin' Like a Wolf (Ep) 04:18
6. No One's Crying (On the Prowl) 04:13
7. Changing the Direction (On the Prowl)
8. Struggling Along (On the Prowl)
9. Fly Away (On the Prowl)
10. Upright Smile (On the Prowl)
11. The Song of Evening (On the Prowl)
12. Alone Again (On the Prowl) 05:34
13. Thundergods (On the Prowl) 03:34
14. Shining (On the Prowl)
CD 2
15. Ivory Stages (Live)
16. Hero (Live)
17. Where the Rainbow Dies (Live)
18. You Have Changed (Live)
19. Running Like a Wolf (Live)
20. No One's Crying (Live)
21. Changing the Direction (Live)
22. Struggling Along (Live)
23. Fly Away (Live)
24. Upright Smile (Live)
25. Alone Again (Live)
26. The Song of Evening (Live)
27. Shining (Live)
28. Thundergods (Live)