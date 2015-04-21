PRION: a febbraio il quarto disco, ecco i dettagli ed un brano

|
Il prossimo 22 febbraio la Comatose Music pubbllicherà Aberrant Calamity, il quarto disco dei deathster argentini Prion che vedrà l'esordio del batterista Flavio Coscarella.
Ecco la tracklist ed il lyric video realizzato per il brano Observed Relativity, mentre di lato potete vedere la copertina:
1. Fictitious Form of Stability
2. Irreversible Ways
3. I Remembered to Breathe
4. Unable to Discern
5. Over the Asphalt of a New Era
6. I'm Jonah, Sacrifice Me
7. Pathological Self Destruction
8. Observed Relativity
9. The Hesse Paradox
10. Slow Down