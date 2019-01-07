CARTOGRAPHS: annunciato l'album d'esordio in arrivo a marzo

|
I Cartographs, formazione post-rock di Copenhagen, pubblicheranno l'1 marzo per la Prime Collective il loro primo album, dal titolo Wilt & Blossom. Il full-length seguirà l'EP Safe Travels.
Ecco le parole di Caspar Schaap, chitarrista e songwriter del gruppo:
"Our music has always been meant to move people, help people and give them a space in which to reflect. When we first started, we were a melodic hardcore band focused more on riffs and cool beats than genuine songwriting. Lyrically the themes where personal battles and sadness. Now we have matured, and the musical approach has changed as well as our philosophy concerning lyrics. Although the core concept of wanting to move and help people has remained the same, it is now reinvigorated and reinforced due to our new mindset.
We have taken a different approach to songwriting, wanting to write genuine pieces of music rather than just songs or tunes. We mixed our love for beautiful orchestral music and folk songs with our natural affinity for the harsh side of music and have created a stronger bond between the two. At the same time, lyrically we changed from more personal matters to philosophical and folklorish subjects. All in our own way of conveying experiences, ideas and feelings. In the end, the music feels much more grounded, much more organic than before to us. We feel like we have found our roots. We have put our hands in the dirt and found something primal in us all".