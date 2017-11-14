      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Vinide
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina dell'omonimo album Reveal
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

11/01/19
BRING ME THE HORIZON
amo

11/01/19
JINJER
Micro

11/01/19
AT THE GATES
The Mirror Black

11/01/19
AT THE GATES
With The Pantheons Blind

11/01/19
NAILED TO OBSCURITY
Black Frost

11/01/19
BORN OF OSIRIS
The Simulation

11/01/19
VIOLBLAST
Theater of Despair

11/01/19
SOILWORK
Verkligheten

11/01/19
A SWARM OF THE SUN
The Woods

15/01/19
BARSHASKETH
Barshasketh

CONCERTI

11/01/19
SISKA
GREENWICH PUB - CURTAROLO (PD)

11/01/19
SAILING TO NOWHERE + GUEST TBA
LET IT BEER - ROMA

12/01/19
METHEDRAS
PADIGLIONE 14 - COLLEGNO (TO)

12/01/19
SPLEEN FLIPPER
ARCI AREA - CARUGATE (MI)

12/01/19
CRIPPLE BASTARDS + FORGOTTEN TOMB + THORN
SOUND MUSIC CLUB - MILANO

12/01/19
STEF BURNS & C.R.T. + RUN CHICKEN RUN
LET IT BEER - ROMA

12/01/19
HELL IN THE CLUB + ANIMAL DRIVE + SUPERHORROR
MEPHISTO - ALESSANDRIA

13/01/19
ANIMAL DRIVE + RUMBO ROAD + SLANE
OLD SALOON - PEDEROBBA (TV)

16/01/19
BEHEMOTH + AT THE GATES + WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

18/01/19
TERRORIZER + SKELETAL REMAINS + DE PROFUNDIS + GUEST
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)
VINIDE: guarda il video di 'Reveal'
08/01/2019 - 12:17 (60 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
08/01/2019 - 12:17
VINIDE: guarda il video di 'Reveal'
14/11/2017 - 18:31
VINIDE: ecco maggiori dettagli sul nuovo disco
ULTIME NOTIZIE
08/01/2019 - 22:27
QUIET RIOT: online un nuovo video dal prossimo live album
08/01/2019 - 16:42
METALLIZED: ecco le nuove playlist di questa settimana
08/01/2019 - 16:23
OBLIVION: online un altro brano
08/01/2019 - 16:18
ANTHEM: ecco il video di 'Black Empire'
08/01/2019 - 16:12
STRIKER: si separano dal bassista
08/01/2019 - 12:25
STIGE: ascolta 'Oblivion' dal prossimo album
08/01/2019 - 12:21
JAG PANZER: confermata un'unica data italiana a Roma
08/01/2019 - 12:04
DARKEND: il 22 febbraio a Roma con gli Shadowthrone e gli Heruka
08/01/2019 - 11:53
FLESHCRAWL: live il 9 febbraio a Roma
08/01/2019 - 11:35
ALTAR OF OBLIVION: i dettagli di 'The Seven Spirits' in uscita ad aprile e un brano
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     