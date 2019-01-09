DEVIL MASTER: a marzo il disco di debutto, ecco i dettagli ed un brano

|
Il prossimo primo di marzo la Relapse Records pubblicherà Satan Spits On Children Of Light, il disco di debutto degli statunitensi Devil Master, prodotto, mixato e masterizzato da Arthur Rizk.
Ecco di seguito la tracklist ed il video realizzato per il brano Desperate Shadow, mentre di lato potete vedere la copertina:
Listen, Sweet Demons...
Nightmares in the Human Collapse
Black Flame Candle
Devil Is Your Master
Christ's Last Hiss
Skeleton Hand
Nuit
Gaunt Immortality
Desperate Shadow
Her Thirsty Whip
Dance of Fullmoon Specter
Webs of Sorrow
XIII